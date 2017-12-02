50 Gifts Teenage Girls Will Adore — All Under $50

It's no secret that shopping for teenage girls is no easy feat. This year, go above and beyond by impressing them with something they won't want to return. We saved you time, did the searching for you, and unearthed the popular and trendy items she'll want to show off to all her friends. So whether you're looking for your daughter, niece, babysitter, you name it, we found it all. With glitter lip gloss, cozy slippers, nail polish, phone cases, and much more, we know she'll be excited to open up these thoughtful presents, and they're all under $50. Take a look at our top picks.