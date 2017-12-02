 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
50 Gifts Teenage Girls Will Adore — All Under $50

It's no secret that shopping for teenage girls is no easy feat. This year, go above and beyond by impressing them with something they won't want to return. We saved you time, did the searching for you, and unearthed the popular and trendy items she'll want to show off to all her friends. So whether you're looking for your daughter, niece, babysitter, you name it, we found it all. With glitter lip gloss, cozy slippers, nail polish, phone cases, and much more, we know she'll be excited to open up these thoughtful presents, and they're all under $50. Take a look at our top picks.

Related
100 Chic Gifts For the Girl Who Has Everything — All Under $50
Topshop Socks
Embroidered glitter unicorn socks
$6
from Topshop
Buy Now See more Topshop Socks
Conair
Illumina Lighted Makeup Mirror - Three Panel
$34.99
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Conair Beauty Mirrors
Urban Outfitters
Furry Sloth Pillow
$49
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Pillows
Lime Crime
Mini Diamond Crusher Holiday Lip Topper Set
$25
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Lime Crime Lip Products
Urban Outfitters
Fuzzy Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
$49
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Crewnecks & Scoopnecks
Forever 21
Fizzy Scoops Bath Bomb Set
$8
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Body Cleansers
Minnetonka
Women's 'Cally' Slipper
$39.95
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Minnetonka Slippers
Target Board Games
Watch Ya Mouth Throwdown Game
$24.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Board Games
Gilligan & O'Malley
Women's Metallic Foil Robes
$15
from Target
Buy Now See more Gilligan & O'Malley Robes
Urban Outfitters
Universal Mobile Lens Kit
$24 $18
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Tech Accessories
Ulta Eye Shadow
Morphe Jaclyn Hill Eyeshadow Palette
$38
from Ulta
Buy Now See more Ulta Eye Shadow
Ivy Park
Velvet Embossed Slide Sandal
$50
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Ivy Park Sandals
shopbop.com Women's Fashion
Pintrill Strawberry Pin
$12 $8.40
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more shopbop.com Women's Fashion
shopbop.com Women's Fashion
ban.do Gel Yeah Gel Pen Set
$12
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more shopbop.com Women's Fashion
Faux Fur Faux Earmuffs
$6
from forever21.com
Buy Now
Slant Pink Glitter Water Bottle
$18
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Asos
NEVADA MOON Unicorn Slippers
$23
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Slippers
Anthropologie
Zodiac Journal
$18
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Journals & Planners
Missguided
Purple Heart Face Faux Fur iPhone 6 Case
$14
from Missguided
Buy Now See more Missguided Tech Accessories
Wet Brush Pro Detangle Brush
$12
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Forever 21
Rainbow Graphic Coin Purse
$5.90
from Forever 21
Buy Now See more Forever 21 Wallets
BS-MALL Makeup Brush Set
$11
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Urban Outfitters
18k Gold + Sterling Silver Plated Huggie Hoop Earring
$16
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Earrings
Macy's Makeup & Travel Bags
Marc Tetro Mini Makeup Bag
$16
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Macy's Makeup & Travel Bags
Edie Parker
Goo.ey Rainbow Printed Plastic Iphone 6 And 7 Plus Case - Yellow
$50
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Edie Parker Tech Accessories
Zerowin Macaron Earphones
$7
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Fila
X Sanrio For UO Tee
$35
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Fila Tees
Charter Club
Women's Cat Slipper Socks with Fleece & Grippers, Created for Macy's
$19.50 $9.99
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Charter Club Slippers
Asos
LOUNGE Velour Hoodie Dress
$40
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Intimates
Daisy Fuentes Digital Wrist Watch
$20
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Kate Spade
2018 Paris Agenda
$18
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Home & Living
INC International Concepts
Silver-Tone Pave Moon & Star Charm Choker Necklace, Created for Macy's
$29.50 $8.76
from Macy's
Buy Now See more INC International Concepts Necklaces
Vans
Checkerboard Slip-On Sneaker
$50
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Vans Sneakers
francesca's
Fran Heart Sunglasses
$14
from Francesca's
Buy Now See more francesca's Sunglasses
Aldo
Nydiling Rose Gold Zip Wallet
$17
from Asos
Buy Now See more Aldo Wallets
Hansel from Basel
Cosmos Crew Socks
$24
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Hansel from Basel Socks
Kate Spade
'Posy Court' Heart Dish
$20
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Decor
Urban Outfitters
Winky Eye Slipper
$18
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Slippers
Nine West
Women's Light Pink Faux Leather Strap Watch 42mm
$49
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Nine West Watches
Urban Outfitters
Femme Tee
$29
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Tees
Old Navy
Faux-Fur Pom-Pom Key Chain for Women
$5
from Old Navy
Buy Now See more Old Navy Maternity Clothes
Nails Inc
Luxe Boho Nail Polish – Primrose Hill Walk - Lilac
$15
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Nails Inc Nail Polish
Jessica Simpson
Marshmallow Faux Fur Clog Slipper
$30 $19.97
from Nordstrom Rack
Buy Now See more Jessica Simpson Slippers
Anthropologie
Dachshund Sticker Patch
$8
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Stationery
Etsy Necklaces
Etsy Initial Choker Necklace, Gold Name Choker, Simple Choker Gold, Chain Choker, Personalized Initial Ne
$30
from Etsy
Buy Now See more Etsy Necklaces
NLCAC Beaded Tassel Earrings
$10
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Oval Sunglasses
$14
from etsy.com
Buy Now
Neon Instax Mini Frame iPhone Case
$20
from urbanoutfitters.com
Buy Now
World Market
Gold Elephant Ring Dish
$14.99
from Cost Plus World Market
Buy Now See more World Market Rings
Madewell
Faux-Mink Muffler
$59.50 $39.99
from Madewell
Buy Now See more Madewell Scarves & Wraps
Embroidered Glitter Unicorn Socks
Conair Illumina Lighted Makeup Mirror
Urban Outfitters Furry Sloth Pillow
Lime Crime Diamond Crusher Holiday Lip Set
Urban Outfitters Fuzzy Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
Forever 21 Fizzy Scoops Bath Bomb Set
Minnetonka Cally Slipper
Watch Ya Mouth Throwdown Game
Gilligan & O'Malley Metallic Foil Robes
Urban Outfitters Universal Mobile Lens Kit
Morphe Jaclyn Hill Eyeshadow Palette
Ivy Park Velvet Embossed Slides
Pintrill Strawberry Pin
Ban.do Gel Yeah Gel Pen Set
Forever 21 Faux Fur Faux Earmuffs
Slant Pink Glitter Water Bottle
ASOS Nevada Moon Unicorn Slippers
Anthropologie Zodiac Journal
Missguided Heart Face iPhone Case
Wet Brush Pro Detangle Brush
Forever 21 Rainbow Coin Purse
BS-MALL Makeup Brush Set
Urban Outfitters Huggie Hoop Earring
Marc Tetro Mini Makeup Bag
Edie Parker Goo.ey Rainbow iPhone Case
Zerowin Macaron Earphones
Fila x Sanrio Tee
Charter Club Cat Slipper Socks
ASOS Lounge Velvet Hoodie
Daisy Fuentes Digital Wrist Watch
Kate Spade 2018 Paris Agenda
19
more images
Start Slideshow
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
Gifts For TeensGifts Under $75Gifts Under $50Gifts Under $100Gifts For WomenGift GuideHolidayShopping
Shop Story
Read Story
Topshop
Embroidered glitter unicorn socks
from Topshop
$6
Conair
Illumina Lighted Makeup Mirror - Three Panel
from Ulta
$34.99
Urban Outfitters
Furry Sloth Pillow
from Urban Outfitters
$49
Lime Crime
Mini Diamond Crusher Holiday Lip Topper Set
from Urban Outfitters
$25
Urban Outfitters
Fuzzy Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
from Urban Outfitters
$49
Forever 21
Fizzy Scoops Bath Bomb Set
from Forever 21
$8
Minnetonka
Women's 'Cally' Slipper
from Nordstrom
$39.95
Target
Watch Ya Mouth Throwdown Game
from Target
$24.99
Gilligan & O'Malley
Women's Metallic Foil Robes
from Target
$15
Urban Outfitters
Universal Mobile Lens Kit
from Urban Outfitters
$24$18
Ulta
Morphe Jaclyn Hill Eyeshadow Palette
from Ulta
$38
Ivy Park
Velvet Embossed Slide Sandal
from Nordstrom
$50
shopbop.com
Pintrill Strawberry Pin
from shopbop.com
$12$8.40
shopbop.com
ban.do Gel Yeah Gel Pen Set
from shopbop.com
$12
Faux Fur Faux Earmuffs
from forever21.com
$6
Slant Pink Glitter Water Bottle
from amazon.com
$18
Asos
NEVADA MOON Unicorn Slippers
from Asos
$23
Anthropologie
Zodiac Journal
from Anthropologie
$18
Missguided
Purple Heart Face Faux Fur iPhone 6 Case
from Missguided
$14
Wet Brush Pro Detangle Brush
from amazon.com
$12
Forever 21
Rainbow Graphic Coin Purse
from Forever 21
$5.90
BS-MALL Makeup Brush Set
from amazon.com
$11
Urban Outfitters
18k Gold + Sterling Silver Plated Huggie Hoop Earring
from Urban Outfitters
$16
Macy's
Marc Tetro Mini Makeup Bag
from Macy's
$16
Edie Parker
Goo.ey Rainbow Printed Plastic Iphone 6 And 7 Plus Case - Yellow
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$50
Zerowin Macaron Earphones
from amazon.com
$7
Fila
X Sanrio For UO Tee
from Urban Outfitters
$35
Charter Club
Women's Cat Slipper Socks with Fleece & Grippers, Created for Macy's
from Macy's
$19.50$9.99
Asos
LOUNGE Velour Hoodie Dress
from Asos
$40
Daisy Fuentes Digital Wrist Watch
from amazon.com
$20
Kate Spade
2018 Paris Agenda
from shopbop.com
$18
INC International Concepts
Silver-Tone Pave Moon & Star Charm Choker Necklace, Created for Macy's
from Macy's
$29.50$8.76
Vans
Checkerboard Slip-On Sneaker
from Urban Outfitters
$50
francesca's
Fran Heart Sunglasses
from Francesca's
$14
Aldo
Nydiling Rose Gold Zip Wallet
from Asos
$17
Hansel from Basel
Cosmos Crew Socks
from Anthropologie
$24
Kate Spade
'Posy Court' Heart Dish
from Nordstrom
$20
Urban Outfitters
Winky Eye Slipper
from Urban Outfitters
$18
Nine West
Women's Light Pink Faux Leather Strap Watch 42mm
from Macy's
$49
Urban Outfitters
Femme Tee
from Urban Outfitters
$29
Old Navy
Faux-Fur Pom-Pom Key Chain for Women
from Old Navy
$5
Nails Inc
Luxe Boho Nail Polish – Primrose Hill Walk - Lilac
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$15
Jessica Simpson
Marshmallow Faux Fur Clog Slipper
from Nordstrom Rack
$30$19.97
Anthropologie
Dachshund Sticker Patch
from Anthropologie
$8
Etsy
Etsy Initial Choker Necklace, Gold Name Choker, Simple Choker Gold, Chain Choker, Personalized Initial Ne
from Etsy
$30
NLCAC Beaded Tassel Earrings
from amazon.com
$10
Oval Sunglasses
from etsy.com
$14
Neon Instax Mini Frame iPhone Case
from urbanoutfitters.com
$20
World Market
Gold Elephant Ring Dish
from Cost Plus World Market
$14.99
Madewell
Faux-Mink Muffler
from Madewell
$59.50$39.99
Shop More
Forever 21 Body Cleansers SHOP MORE
Forever 21
New Yorks Bath House Bath Bomb
from Forever 21
$8
Forever 21
Feeling Smitten Bath Pop
from Forever 21
$8
Forever 21
Whish Deodorant Gel
from Forever 21
$18
Forever 21
New Yorks Bathhouse Bath Truffles
from Forever 21
$12
Forever 21
The Gnarly Whale Pineapple Ginger Body Spray
from Forever 21
$19
Macy's Makeup & Travel Bags SHOP MORE
Patricia Nash
Remini Cosmetics Case
from Macy's
$99$37.93
Kate Spade
Classic Briley Cosmetic Bag
from Macy's
$78
Kate Spade
Classic Berrie Cosmetic Bag
from Macy's
$68$25.93
Patricia Nash
Remini Cosmetics Case
from Macy's
$99
Kate Spade
Pencil Pouch
from Macy's
$30
shopbop.com Women's Fashion SHOP MORE
Rebecca Minkoff
Leo Clutch
from shopbop.com
$95
Clare Vivier
Leopard Flat Haircalf Clutch
from shopbop.com
$245
Rag & Bone
Classic Newbury Booties
from shopbop.com
$495
Levi's
Wedgie Icon Jeans
from shopbop.com
$148
Kate Spade
Sailor's Knot Bangle Bracelet
from shopbop.com
$78
Topshop Socks AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
29 Rainbow Gifts That Are Straight-Up Magical — and Totally Meant For Grown-Ups
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Style How To
Serious Question: Should You Wear Socks in Bed?
by Marina Liao
Gift Guide
31 Adorable Llama Products You Won't Be Able to Resist
by Alessandra Foresto
Gift Guide
24 Ridiculously Affordable Products For Unicorn-Lovers
by Macy Cate Williams
Urban Outfitters Pillows AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Humor
27 Funny-as-Hell Gifts, Because Who Wants Serious Sh*t?
by Nicole Yi
Gift Guide
35 Gift Ideas For Girls Who Love Their Sleep
by Tara Block
Holiday Living
23 Cool Home Gifts Your Friends Will Be Thrilled to Receive
by Macy Cate Williams
Gift Guide
58 Purr-fect Gifts For the Cat Lovers in Your Life
by Tara Block
Urban Outfitters Crewnecks & Scoopnecks AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Margot Robbie
Margot Robbie Just Proved These Slip-On Shoes Aren't Just For the Summer
by Samantha Sutton
Shopping Lists
The Fail-Safe Spring Trend Every Man Should Know About
by Brittany Witkin
Zara
What's She Wearing? The Celeb Must Haves to Snag Now
by Melody Nazarian
Celebrity Style
That's a Wrap! See All the Carrie Diaries Season One Style Here
by Mandi Villa
Minnetonka Slippers AS SEEN ON POPSUGAR SHOP MORE
Gift Guide
14 Stylish and Cozy Slippers For the Girl Who Has Everything
by Krista Jones
Relationships
30 Gifts Your 30-Something Boyfriend Will Want This Year
by Macy Cate Williams
Holiday Fashion
23 Gifts For the Stylish Guy in Your Life Who Will Never Guess They Cost $100 or Less
by Hannah Weil McKinley
Gift Guide
PopSugar's Picks: 100 Holiday Gifts Under $200!
by lisa sugar
shopbop.com Women's Fashion AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
theeveryhostess
fittingitallin
cuppajyo
coastalbride
Target Board Games AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
simplyallyssaa
houseofhargrove
beckiowens
simplyallyssaa
Anthropologie Stationery AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
gracefullytaylored
laurenconrad_com
lifeonvirginiastreet
halleighhill
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds