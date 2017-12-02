Gifts For Teenage Girls
50 Gifts Teenage Girls Will Adore — All Under $50
It's no secret that shopping for teenage girls is no easy feat. This year, go above and beyond by impressing them with something they won't want to return. We saved you time, did the searching for you, and unearthed the popular and trendy items she'll want to show off to all her friends. So whether you're looking for your daughter, niece, babysitter, you name it, we found it all. With glitter lip gloss, cozy slippers, nail polish, phone cases, and much more, we know she'll be excited to open up these thoughtful presents, and they're all under $50. Take a look at our top picks.
Illumina Lighted Makeup Mirror - Three Panel
$34.99
from Ulta
Furry Sloth Pillow
$49
Mini Diamond Crusher Holiday Lip Topper Set
$25
Fuzzy Crew-Neck Sweatshirt
$49
Watch Ya Mouth Throwdown Game
$24.99
from Target
Women's Metallic Foil Robes
$15
from Target
Universal Mobile Lens Kit
$24 $18
Pintrill Strawberry Pin
$12 $8.40
ban.do Gel Yeah Gel Pen Set
$12
Zodiac Journal
$18
Purple Heart Face Faux Fur iPhone 6 Case
$14
from Missguided
18k Gold + Sterling Silver Plated Huggie Hoop Earring
$16
Marc Tetro Mini Makeup Bag
$16
Goo.ey Rainbow Printed Plastic Iphone 6 And 7 Plus Case - Yellow
$50
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Women's Cat Slipper Socks with Fleece & Grippers, Created for Macy's
$19.50 $9.99
Silver-Tone Pave Moon & Star Charm Choker Necklace, Created for Macy's
$29.50 $8.76
Winky Eye Slipper
$18
Women's Light Pink Faux Leather Strap Watch 42mm
$49
Faux-Fur Pom-Pom Key Chain for Women
$5
from Old Navy
Luxe Boho Nail Polish – Primrose Hill Walk - Lilac
$15
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Marshmallow Faux Fur Clog Slipper
$30 $19.97
from Nordstrom Rack
Dachshund Sticker Patch
$8
Etsy Initial Choker Necklace, Gold Name Choker, Simple Choker Gold, Chain Choker, Personalized Initial Ne
$30
from Etsy
Gold Elephant Ring Dish
$14.99
