 Skip Nav
Food and Activities
24 Freezable Dishes to Bring New Moms
Kid Shopping
220+ Brand-New Toys Your Kids Will Be Begging For This Year
Game of Thrones
The Best GOT Costume For Families? You as Daenerys and Your Kids as Dragons, of Course
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
This Mom Dresses Her Twin Girls in Pop Culture Costumes Every Day — and We're Not Worthy

Although most of us can't even wrap our heads around creating one DIY costume for our kids to wear on Halloween, for the last two years, Lauren Mancke has wowed us with the pop culture costumes she created for her son Fox to wear every day in October. However, since welcoming twin girls Lera Wren and Marigold Elle in January 2017, the mom's daily costume-making focus has shifted to the 10-month-old babies.

"Most of these are characters from our favorite movies, books, and television shows — and we've made sure to include some classic female duos," Lauren told POPSUGAR. Adding, when asked about her DIY process: "I usually make the day's costume the night before and some in the morning (I work well under pressure!). The supplies are usually clothes we already own or have borrowed from friends, craft supplies, and pieces of old costumes that have been repurposed. Then we take the pictures when they wake up from their first nap, when they are happy and in a good mood."

From Abbi and Ilana of Broad City to Thelma and Louise, Marigold and Lera have sported some of the most adorable and creative costumes so far, mostly, Lauren told us, "because it makes us happy and it makes others happy." Scroll through them ahead and stay tuned for new ones all throughout October (and for what their brother Fox settles on dressing up as this year)!

Related
This Little Boy Dressed Up in Homemade Halloween Costumes Is Going to Be Your New Obsession

Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Kid Halloween CostumesDIY CostumesHalloween For KidsHalloween CostumesSiblingsTwinsHalloween
Halloween
13 Halloween Costumes Inspired by the Hottest Pop Culture Moments of 2017
by Brittney Stephens
Skull Succulent Terrariums
DIY
by Victoria Messina
Halloween DIYs With Plastic Spiders
DIY
3 Easy Halloween DIYs You Can Make With Fake Spiders
by Tara Block
Why Scream Is the Best Horror Movie
Nostalgia
8 Reasons Scream Is the Ultimate Scary Movie
by Kelsey Garcia
Top Pinned Halloween Costumes in 2017
DIY
32 of the Top Pinned Halloween Costumes of 2017
by Hilary White
From Our Partners
Latest Moms
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Moms
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds