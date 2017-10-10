This Mom Dresses Her Twin Girls in Pop Culture Costumes Every Day — and We're Not Worthy

Although most of us can't even wrap our heads around creating one DIY costume for our kids to wear on Halloween, for the last two years, Lauren Mancke has wowed us with the pop culture costumes she created for her son Fox to wear every day in October. However, since welcoming twin girls Lera Wren and Marigold Elle in January 2017, the mom's daily costume-making focus has shifted to the 10-month-old babies.

"Most of these are characters from our favorite movies, books, and television shows — and we've made sure to include some classic female duos," Lauren told POPSUGAR. Adding, when asked about her DIY process: "I usually make the day's costume the night before and some in the morning (I work well under pressure!). The supplies are usually clothes we already own or have borrowed from friends, craft supplies, and pieces of old costumes that have been repurposed. Then we take the pictures when they wake up from their first nap, when they are happy and in a good mood."

From Abbi and Ilana of Broad City to Thelma and Louise, Marigold and Lera have sported some of the most adorable and creative costumes so far, mostly, Lauren told us, "because it makes us happy and it makes others happy." Scroll through them ahead and stay tuned for new ones all throughout October (and for what their brother Fox settles on dressing up as this year)!