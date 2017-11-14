 Skip Nav
Parenting
This Mother's Reaction to Her Son's Fit of Anger Can Teach Us All a Lesson in Parenting
10 Things You Should Never Say to Your Partner

Parenting can be hard. Between sleep deprivation, temper tantrums, and strong-willed personalities, it's not always easy to know what to do. Our partners in this parenting journey deserve to be treated with respect and trust, even through fits of anger. There are a few things that under no uncertain circumstances should you say to your coparent, even if you really, REALLY want to. Your relationship, and your kids, will be better off if you avoid these 10 harsh phrases altogether.

"I told you so."
"That's not what the book says to do."
"Well, they don't act like that for me."
"Have you tried ______ to get them to sleep?"
"You weren't watching them closely enough."
"You should really clean more."
"My friend's partner does it this way."
"My mom suggested we try this."
"Do they really need that?"
"I would never let them do that."
