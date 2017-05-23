 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
Here's the Thing About Trump's Budget Cuts: They Depend on $2 Trillion in Nonexistent Funds
Donald Trump
Trump Wanted NASA to Fly Past the Moon and They Just Said "No"
Politics
Melania Trump Has Zero Interest in Holding Donald Trump's Hand — and the Internet Notices
Donald Trump
The Israeli Ambassador's Cringe Face Says It All After Trump's Middle East Gaffe

Trump's Budget Proposal May 2017

Here's the Thing About Trump's Budget Cuts: They Depend on $2 Trillion in Nonexistent Funds

The latest iteration of President Donald Trump's budget hasn't been well-received. Democratic and Republican leaders alike are stunned by Trump's massive spending reductions, which are unsurprisingly based on overly optimistic estimations. Trump's proposed dramatic cuts to almost every government program (sans defense) would cripple low-income-earning Americans and benefit those who earn the most. They'd also hurt his voters.

Despite running on a different campaign promise, Trump's budget would cut $1 trillion from social welfare programs like Medicaid, Social Security, and Disability Insurance. Specifically, the budget would cut $800 billion from Medicaid and $272 billion from welfare programs over the next 10 years. The plan would also slash government agricultural subsidies, cutting them by $50 billion over the next decade. In total, it amounts to roughly $2.1 trillion in cuts (presumably to be balanced by extreme economic growth that doesn't align with current indicators).

Further cuts to student loan relief, food stamps, and health care accentuate Trump's already-austere proposal. Meals on Wheels, as it was widely publicized in March, would take a hit as well. Trump's bill also directly targets Planned Parenthood: his proposal would prohibit Congress from funding any program associated with the organization. This means millions of women would also lose access to reproductive health care.

ADVERTISEMENT

While nearly eradicating so-called "dependencies" from the budget, Trump would increase defense spending by 10 percent. And he will build that wall, regardless of Mexico's continuous refusal to refund its construction, as he allocated an additional $2.6 billion for border security.

Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders shared a clear infographic detailing what Trump's proposal would cut on Twitter.


Economists are unconvinced by Trump's proposal, too. According to The Wall Street Journal, the plan "relies on accounting that is hard to add up" because it attempts to double-count economic growth: "once to offset the effects of lower tax rates and a second time to help close the budget deficit." Not to mention the fact that Trump's tax cut, which supposedly balances the budget, has yet to be announced.

The president of the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget, Maya MacGuineas, told The WSJ that his budget was impossible. "The same money cannot be used twice," MacGuineas said.

Trump's budget only looks balanced because it either allocates money that doesn't exist or is contingent upon unrealistic economic growth. "The White House still needed to claim over $1 trillion in unidentified cuts to miscellaneous programs to balance the budget," The Washington Post reports.

But if it's any comfort, Senate Republicans have already decried Trump's budget proposal. The second-ranking Republican senator, John Cornyn, described the budget as "basically dead on arrival," while pointing out that most presidential budgets encounter the same fate.

Trump's budget, if it passed as is, would likely make him quite unpopular with his constituents and could possibly pummel his already-abysmal approval rating.

Image Source: Getty / Alex Wong
Join the conversation
US NewsOpinionPoliticsBudgetDonald Trump
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Donald Trump
by Eleanor Sheehan
Best Grocery List For Someone on a Budget
Cooking Basics
14 Grocery Staples I Always Have as a 20-Something on a Budget
by Erin Cullum
Women Leaders in the Cannabis Industry
US News
5 Women Who Could Be Crowned Queens of the Cannabis Industry
by Eleanor Sheehan
Digital Life
Facebook Is Accused of Revealing to Advertisers How to Reach "Defeated" Teens
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
How to Save Money at Whole Foods Hot Bar
Budget Tips
5 Whole Foods Hot-Bar Hacks That Will Save You Money
by Erin Cullum
Christian School Won't Let Pregnant Teen Walk at Graduation
US News
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Mike Pence's University of Notre Dame Commencement Speech
Mike Pence
by Terry Carter
The Best Costco Grocery List
Budget Tips
The Absolute Best Grocery Items to Get at Costco
by Anna Monette Roberts
Pete Souza's Obamas Holding Hands Photo
Politics
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Dancing With the Stars Season 24 Cast
Dancing with the Stars
Dancing With the Stars: Who Is Still Competing For the Mirror Ball Trophy?
by Maggie Pehanick
Emmanuel Macron to US Climate Scientists Video
Politics
It’s No Surprise People Are Sharing a Video of Emmanuel Macron Subtly Dismissing Trump
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Oklahoma State Representative Wants to Round Up Kids
Politics
by Eleanor Sheehan
From Our Partners
Latest News
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds