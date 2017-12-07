 Skip Nav
How a "Daycation" Can Help You De-Stress During the Holidays

Between seeing family, shopping for gifts, traveling, baking, and cooking, the holidays can be a joyous yet stressful time of year. If there's not enough time or budget for a quick overnight trip or vacation, take a "daycation." Various hotels around the world offer daycation packages to give locals access to hotel spas, restaurants, pools, workout rooms, and hotel properties for the day without the expense of booking a hotel room. "It's important to slow down, pamper yourself, and actually enjoy the holiday season," said Raye Vogler, the spa director at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina. A daycation can help people rejuvenate and recharge before the holiday madness begins. Get ready to cozy up in your spa robe and slippers and learn how a daycation can help you de-stress as the holidays hit.

Regain a sense of well-being through exercise.
Treat yourself to a massage or facial to eliminate stress.
Relax with festive treatments.
Share a daycation with loved ones.
Enjoy some me time.
Eat well.
Take in the views.
