If Your Family Drives You Crazy, These Self-Care, Sanity-Saving Essentials Fit in a Carry-On

Don't get us wrong — we love visiting family over the holidays. But basically no one is immune to that one aunt asking why you're not dating anyone, your grandpa and brother arguing about politics, or your parents or in-laws nagging you about something. It doesn't matter how jolly you're feeling — chances are there's gonna be at least a little stress.

Just because you're leaving home doesn't mean you have to leave self-care behind. In fact, traveling with these essentials will help better prepare you to take on any and all family situations with grace and ease. Plus, they fit flawlessly into a carry-on and take up very, very little room! And if all else fails — head outside for a run.