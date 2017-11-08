 Skip Nav
Healthy Eating Tips
23 Must-Try Breakfast Meal Prep Ideas
Trader Joe's
16 Ready-to-Eat Whole30 Snacks From Trader Joe’s
Healthy Recipes
15 Crazy-Good (and Healthy) Avocado Recipes to Make on the Regular
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
If Your Family Drives You Crazy, These Self-Care, Sanity-Saving Essentials Fit in a Carry-On

Don't get us wrong — we love visiting family over the holidays. But basically no one is immune to that one aunt asking why you're not dating anyone, your grandpa and brother arguing about politics, or your parents or in-laws nagging you about something. It doesn't matter how jolly you're feeling — chances are there's gonna be at least a little stress.

Just because you're leaving home doesn't mean you have to leave self-care behind. In fact, traveling with these essentials will help better prepare you to take on any and all family situations with grace and ease. Plus, they fit flawlessly into a carry-on and take up very, very little room! And if all else fails — head outside for a run.

Related
New to Taking CBD? A Few Beginner Tips For This Life-Changing, Anti-Anxiety Supplement
Running Shoes
CBD Capsules
Essential Oils
Therapy Ball Set
Journal
Aromatherapy Mist
Headphones
Mini or USB Diffuser
Resistance Bands
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Holiday FitnessHealthy LivingSelf CareAnxietyWellnessHolidayTravel
Fitness Gear
25 Great Fitness Gifts, and They're All Under $25!
by Michele Foley
Quote Tattoos
Tattoos
44 Quote Tattoos That Will Change Your Life
by Hilary White
Disney Cast Member Secrets
Walt Disney World
32 Fun Disney Facts From a Former Cast Member
by Anonymous
ItsMyRayeRaye Bh Cosmetics Palette Swatches
Holiday Beauty
This Affordable Palette Is So Good, People Mistook It For Fenty Beauty
by Brinton Parker
The Best Things to Do in Philadelphia
Philadelphia
How to Fall in Love With Philadelphia in Fewer Than 48 Hours
by Kathryn McLamb
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds