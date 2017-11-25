These Are the 15 Superfoods Your Kitchen Needs in 2018

In today's age of feeling good and eating better, it has become a common occurrence to find superfoods like acai, chia, cacao, and spirulina in our local grocery stores. Wellness cafes are abundant, and menus have become increasingly aware of the next great smoothie, herbal tea, and clean alternative. Each year comes with its own health-food trends, and 2018 is no different. As we slowly but surely transition from Fall feasting into an approaching new year with fresh, healthy resolutions, there are new superfoods that we should all be keeping on our radar. From greens and gut-healthy go-tos to sweet options and cooking oils for every chef, foodie, or healthy eater, these are some superfoods that deserve to be household names.



