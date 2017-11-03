 Skip Nav
Introvert
The 7 Best Qualities of an INTJ Personality Type
New Year
See What's in Store For You in the New Year Based on Your Zodiac Sign
Disney
These Abandoned Disney Park Photos Look Like Scenes From a Postapocalyptic World
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
These 9 Steps Transformed Me Into a Happier Person

The moment I flipped the first page of The Happiness Project, I — like millions of other readers around the globe — was hooked. Thanks to Gretchen Rubin's compelling tales and wise words, I decided to embark on my own quest for happiness. Because, despite the fact that I'd like to consider myself a naturally positive person, we could all use a bit more pep in our step, right? And although my journey didn't last a year per se like Gretchen's, the results were nonetheless pretty incredible. So if you, too, happen to be seeking ways to climb aboard the "good vibes only" bandwagon, ahead are the nine steps I uncovered for unlocking more happiness in the everyday.

Start thinking with intention.
Declutter your mind by taking a mental inventory.
Disconnect to reconnect.
Stop saying "yes" when you actually mean "no."
Reexamine your spending habits.
Look for the good.
Let go of the bad.
Prioritize self-care.
Remember the power of the present.
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Happiness
Women
The Founder of Pantsuit Nation Talks Making "Mistakes" and Meeting Hillary Clinton
by Lisa Peterson
How Do I Unlock the October 2017 Easter Eggs on Facebook?
Digital Life
Facebook Just Added 7 Secret Easter Eggs — Here's How You Can Trigger Them Right Now
by Chelsea Hassler
Mark Zuckerberg's Yom Kippur Forgiveness Post 2017
2016 Election
In Yom Kippur Post, Mark Zuckerberg Seeks Forgiveness For Letting Facebook Divide the Country
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Facebook Math Puzzle
Facebook
Try Solving This Math Puzzle That Is Making People Go Crazy on Facebook
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Halloween 2017 on Facebook, Instagram, Lyft, Uber, Snapchat
Uber
The Best Halloween Features You Can Find in Your Favorite Apps Right Now
by Chelsea Hassler
From Our Partners
Latest Afforable DIY & Organization
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds