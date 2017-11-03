These 9 Steps Transformed Me Into a Happier Person

The moment I flipped the first page of The Happiness Project, I — like millions of other readers around the globe — was hooked. Thanks to Gretchen Rubin's compelling tales and wise words, I decided to embark on my own quest for happiness. Because, despite the fact that I'd like to consider myself a naturally positive person, we could all use a bit more pep in our step, right? And although my journey didn't last a year per se like Gretchen's, the results were nonetheless pretty incredible. So if you, too, happen to be seeking ways to climb aboard the "good vibes only" bandwagon, ahead are the nine steps I uncovered for unlocking more happiness in the everyday.