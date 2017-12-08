Star Wars Gifts Under $50
The Best Star Wars Gifts Under $50
With Star Wars: The Last Jedi about to blast into theaters on Dec. 15, you better believe the Star Wars fanatic in your life is expecting some franchise-related gifts under the Christmas tree. While you can get them some Last Jedi-specific gifts, you also might be on a budget, so we have the best affordable gifts right here. And here's how you can throw a complete Star Wars Christmas while you're at it!
Classic Pillow Buddy - White (12"x12")
$19
from Target
Classic 18" Yoda Figure
$28
from Target
Star WarsTM BB-8 Cuddle Pillow
$19.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
