The Best Star Wars Gifts Under $50

With Star Wars: The Last Jedi about to blast into theaters on Dec. 15, you better believe the Star Wars fanatic in your life is expecting some franchise-related gifts under the Christmas tree. While you can get them some Last Jedi-specific gifts, you also might be on a budget, so we have the best affordable gifts right here. And here's how you can throw a complete Star Wars Christmas while you're at it!

BB-8 Desktop Lamp
$19
from google.com
Buy Now
Star Wars Chess Set
$40
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Star Wars Pop! Episode 7 — First Order Snowtrooper
$6
from walmart.com
Buy Now
Darth Vader Toaster
$40
from thinkgeek.com
Buy Now
R2-D2 Ceramic Teapot
$18
from thinkgeek.com
Buy Now
Star Wars
Classic Pillow Buddy - White (12"x12")
$19
from Target
Buy Now See more Star Wars Kids Pillows
Han and Leia Hand Towels
$25
from thinkgeek.com
Buy Now
Star Wars
Classic 18" Yoda Figure
$28
from Target
Buy Now See more Star Wars Kids Storage & Shelving
Star Wars
Yoda Backpack
$49.99 $39.99
from Kohl's
Buy Now See more Star Wars Boys' Bags
Star Wars
Star WarsTM BB-8 Cuddle Pillow
$19.99
from Bed Bath & Beyond
Buy Now See more Star Wars Kids Pillows
Star Wars Cookie Cutters
$15
from thinkgeek.com
Buy Now
Han Solo in Carbonite Ice Cube Tray
$10
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Death Star Waffle Maker
$25
from amazon.com
Buy Now
C-3PO Underoos
$3
from hottopic.com
Buy Now
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
