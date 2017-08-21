Scalp Tattoo Ideas
23 Tattoo Ideas For the 1 Hidden Spot You Haven't Thought of Yet
We know people tattoo their necks, but scalp tattoos? They sound freaky, but they're actually pretty stunning. Even Cara Delevingne debuted one at this year's Met Gala and, well, the picture speaks for itself. It's gorgeous, and you don't need to shave your head to rock one. Check out these ideas for inspiration.
