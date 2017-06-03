 Skip Nav
75 Brilliant Gift Ideas For Kickass Working Women

Gift Ideas For Working Women

75 Brilliant Gift Ideas For Kickass Working Women

If you're looking for a gift idea as brilliant as the kickass working woman in your life, take a card out of her book: don't settle for anything less than the best. Her excellent taste (and upwardly mobile career) proves why she's a total boss, and you can nail the perfect present if you pay close attention to our list of ideas. She'll adore these office supplies that speak her language, accessories that show everybody who's boss, and handy tools for tackling her to-do list. Happy shopping!

Desk Organization
Desk Organization

Large Hand Carved Wood Gianna Desk Organizer ($40)

World Market
Large Hand Carved Wood Gianna Desk Organizer
$39.99
from Cost Plus World Market
Buy Now See more World Market Desktop Decor
Tipsy Writer ($35)

Tipsy Writer ($35)

domino Stationery
Tipsy Writer
$34
from domino
Buy Now See more domino Stationery
Urban Outfitters Desk Organizer Tray ($24)

Urban Outfitters Desk Organizer Tray ($24)

Urban Outfitters
Desk Organizer Tray
$24
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Home & Living
Urban Outfitters Square Cork Desk Organizer ($18)

Urban Outfitters Square Cork Desk Organizer ($18)

Urban Outfitters
Square Cork Desk Organizer
$18
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Home & Living
Ban.do Got It Sorted File Folder Set - I Am Very Busy ($14)

Ban.do Got It Sorted File Folder Set - I Am Very Busy ($14)

Dormify Clothes and Shoes
Ban.do Got It Sorted File Folder Set - I Am Very Busy
$14
from Dormify
Buy Now See more Dormify Clothes and Shoes
Urban Outfitters Copper Trio Desk Organizer ($39)

Urban Outfitters Copper Trio Desk Organizer ($39)

Urban Outfitters
Copper Trio Desk Organizer
$39
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Home & Living
Household Essentials Nate Berkus Desktop Organizer - Nate Berkus ($15)

Household Essentials Nate Berkus Desktop Organizer - Nate Berkus ($15)

Household Essentials
Nate Berkus Pencil Holder, Gold - Nate Berkus
$14.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Household Essentials Home & Living
Desk Pads and Calendars
Desk Pads and Calendars

The Time Factory White Kraft Weekly Non-Dated Adhesive Desk Pad ($10)

Target Bath
The Time Factory TF Publishing White Kraft Weekly Non-Dated Adhesive Desk Pad, (7.75" x 7.75")
$9
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Bath
Rifle Paper Co. Weekly Desk Pad ($12)

Rifle Paper Co. Weekly Desk Pad ($12)

Rifle Paper Co.
Weekly Desk Pad
$12
from shoptiques.com
Buy Now See more Rifle Paper Co. Stationery
Connor 2017 Skull & Crossbones Easel Calendar ($135)

Connor 2017 Skull & Crossbones Easel Calendar ($135)

Barneys New York Stationery
Connor 2017 Skull & Crossbones Easel Calendar-Ivory
$135
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Barneys New York Stationery
Kate Spade Desktop Weekly Calendar and Folio - Polka Dot ($32)

Kate Spade Desktop Weekly Calendar and Folio - Polka Dot ($32)

Kate Spade
Polka dot desktop weekly calendar and folio
$32
from Kate Spade
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Clothes and Shoes
Kate Spade 12-Month Desktop Calendar ($20)

Kate Spade 12-Month Desktop Calendar ($20)

Kate Spade
12-Month Desktop Calendar
$20
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Stationery
Rifle Paper Floral Weekly Desk Pad ($14)

Rifle Paper Floral Weekly Desk Pad ($14)

South Moon Under Desktop Books
Rifle Paper Floral Weekly Desk Pad
$14
from South Moon Under
Buy Now See more South Moon Under Desktop Books
Headphones
Headphones

Marshall 'Major II' headphones ($111)

Farfetch Tech Accessories
Marshall 'Major II' headphones
$107
from Farfetch
Buy Now See more Farfetch Tech Accessories
Kreafunk aHead Wireless Headphones ($145)

Kreafunk aHead Wireless Headphones ($145)

Anthropologie Tech Accessories
Kreafunk aHead Wireless Headphones
$145
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Tech Accessories
Sonix 'Rose Buds' Earbuds ($50)

Sonix 'Rose Buds' Earbuds ($50)

Nordstrom Women's Fashion
Sonix 'Rose Buds' Earbuds
$50
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Women's Fashion
Special Edition Layla Headphone For Lvr ($238)

Special Edition Layla Headphone For Lvr ($238)

LUISAVIAROMA Tech Accessories
Special Edition Layla Headphone For Lvr
$238
from LUISAVIAROMA
Buy Now See more LUISAVIAROMA Tech Accessories
Portfolios and Laptop Sleeves
Portfolios and Laptop Sleeves

Prada Leather Portfolio Case ($690)

Prada
Leather Portfolio Case
$690
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Prada Business Bags
Shinola Leather Portfolio ($295)

Shinola Leather Portfolio ($295)

Shinola
Leather Portfolio
$295
from Saks Fifth Avenue
Buy Now See more Shinola Business Bags
Miansai Leather Portfolio ($245)

Miansai Leather Portfolio ($245)

Miansai
Leather Portfolio
$245
from East Dane
Buy Now See more Miansai Business Bags
Agent18 Macbook Air Sleeve ($35)

Agent18 Macbook Air Sleeve ($35)

Nordstrom Rack Laptop Cases
Agent18 Macbook Air 11" Sleeve
$34
from Nordstrom Rack
Buy Now See more Nordstrom Rack Laptop Cases
Rebecca Minkoff Regan Laptop Sleeve with Strap ($75)

Rebecca Minkoff Regan Laptop Sleeve with Strap ($75)

Rebecca Minkoff
Regan Laptop Sleeve with Strap
$75
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Rebecca Minkoff Laptop Cases
Kate Spade Mini Pavilion Laptop Sleeve ($75)

Kate Spade Mini Pavilion Laptop Sleeve ($75)

Kate Spade
'Classic Nylon - Mini Pavilion' Laptop Sleeve - Black
$75
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Laptop Cases
Desktop Candles
Desktop Candles

Byredo Women's Bibliothèque Candle ($80)

Byredo
Women's Bibliothèque Candle 240g
$80
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Byredo Candles
Mine Design Take Note Candle ($24)

Mine Design Take Note Candle ($24)

Anthropologie Candles
Mine Design Take Note Candle
$24
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Candles
Paddywax Small Concrete Candle ($14)

Paddywax Small Concrete Candle ($14)

Urban Outfitters
Small Concrete Candle
$14
from Urban Outfitters
Buy Now See more Urban Outfitters Candles
Diptyque Baies Scented Candle ($62)

Diptyque Baies Scented Candle ($62)

Diptyque
Baies Scented Candle, 190g
$62
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Diptyque Candles
Jonathan Adler Pop Champagne Candle ($42)

Jonathan Adler Pop Champagne Candle ($42)

Jonathan Adler
Pop Champagne Candle
$42
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Jonathan Adler Candles
D.L. & Company Midnight Tuberose Candle ($40)

D.L. & Company Midnight Tuberose Candle ($40)

Neiman Marcus Candles
D.L. & Company Midnight Tuberose Candle
$40
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Neiman Marcus Candles
Mouse Pads
Mouse Pads

CB2 Leather Desk Mouse Pad ($100)

CB2
Leather Desk Mouse Pad
$99
from CB2
Buy Now See more CB2 Decor
In the Key of Genius Mouse Pad ($15)

In the Key of Genius Mouse Pad ($15)

ModCloth Desktop Books
In the Key of Genius Mouse Pad
$14
from ModCloth
Buy Now See more ModCloth Desktop Books
Pigeon & Poodle Leon Desk Blotter & Mouse Pad Set in Caramel Leather ($176)

Pigeon & Poodle Leon Desk Blotter & Mouse Pad Set in Caramel Leather ($176)

The Well Appointed House
Pigeon & Poodle Leon Desk Blotter & Mouse Pad Set in Caramel Leather
$176
from The Well Appointed House
Buy Now See more The Well Appointed House Decor
Business Card Holders
Business Card Holders

Kate Spade One in a Million Initial Business Card Holder ($30)

Kate Spade
One in a Million Initial Business Card Holder
$30
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Decor
Owen & Fred - Hex Brass Business Card Holder ($35)

Owen & Fred - Hex Brass Business Card Holder ($35)

AHAlife Desk Sets
Hex Brass Business Card Holder
$35
from AHAlife
Buy Now See more AHAlife Desk Sets
Pigeons and Poodles Positano Business Card Holder ($155)

Pigeons and Poodles Positano Business Card Holder ($155)

Neiman Marcus Desktop Decor
Pigeon and Poodle Positano Business Card Holder
$155
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Neiman Marcus Desktop Decor
Watches
Watches

Nixon Kensington Leather Watch ($125)

Nixon
Kensington Leather Watch
$125
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Nixon Watches
The Classic Rose Gold & Grey ($165)

The Classic Rose Gold & Grey ($165)

Need Supply Co. Watches
The Classic Rose Gold & Grey
$165
from Need Supply Co.
Buy Now See more Need Supply Co. Watches
RumbaTime Orchard Marble Lights Out Watch ($60)

RumbaTime Orchard Marble Lights Out Watch ($60)

RumbaTime
Orchard Marble Lights Out Watch
$60
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more RumbaTime Watches
Paperweights
Paperweights

Anthropologie Idiom Paperweight ($16)

Anthropologie
Idiom Paperweight
$16
from Anthropologie
Buy Now See more Anthropologie Paperweights
Worth Its Fate in Gold Paperweight ($14.99)

Worth Its Fate in Gold Paperweight ($14.99)

ModCloth Desktop Books
Worth Its Fate in Gold Paperweight
$14
from ModCloth
Buy Now See more ModCloth Desktop Books
Geode Paperweight ($110)

Geode Paperweight ($110)

Horchow Paperweights
Sir Oliver's Geode Paperweight
$110
from Horchow
Buy Now See more Horchow Paperweights
Notebooks and Journals
Notebooks and Journals

Smythson 'Make It Happen' Panama Notebook ($80)

Smythson
'Make It Happen' Panama Notebook
$80
from Barneys New York
Buy Now See more Smythson Journals & Planners
Smythson
Panama Make It Happen Textured-leather Notebook - Sky blue
$80
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more Smythson Stationery
OHH DEER Ohh Deer Leaf Print Jotter Pad ($9)

OHH DEER Ohh Deer Leaf Print Jotter Pad ($9)

Asos Stationery
OHH DEER Ohh Deer Leaf Print Jotter Pad
$7
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Stationery
Sloane Stationery Fact & Nonsense Monochrome Journals ($110)

Sloane Stationery Fact & Nonsense Monochrome Journals ($110)

Sloane Stationery
Fact & Nonsense Monochrome Journals
$110
from AHAlife
Buy Now See more Sloane Stationery Journals & Planners
Bragging Writes Notebook ($15)

Bragging Writes Notebook ($15)

ModCloth Stationery
Bragging Writes Notebook
$14
from ModCloth
Buy Now See more ModCloth Stationery
Kate Spade Never Overdressed Journal ($24)

Kate Spade Never Overdressed Journal ($24)

Kate Spade
Never Overdressed Journal
$24
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Kate Spade Journals & Planners
MIKOL - Real Marble Notebooks ($85)

MIKOL - Real Marble Notebooks ($85)

AHAlife Stationery
MIKOL - Real Marble Notebooks
$85
from AHAlife
Buy Now See more AHAlife Stationery
Phone Cases
Phone Cases

Marble Side iPhone 7 Case ($40)

domino Tech Accessories
Marble Side iPhone 7 Case
$40
from domino
Buy Now See more domino Tech Accessories
Sonix Get It iPhone 7 Case ($35)

Sonix Get It iPhone 7 Case ($35)

Dillard's Tech Accessories
Sonix Get It iPhone 7 Case
$35
from Dillard's
Buy Now See more Dillard's Tech Accessories
Rebecca Minkoff Inlay Slider iPhone 7 Case ($40)

Rebecca Minkoff Inlay Slider iPhone 7 Case ($40)

Rebecca Minkoff
Inlay Slider iPhone 7 Case
$40
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more Rebecca Minkoff Tech Accessories
Richmond & Finch Red Marble iPhone 7 Case ($46)

Richmond & Finch Red Marble iPhone 7 Case ($46)

shopbop.com Tech Accessories
Richmond & Finch Red Marble iPhone 7 Case
$46 $23
from shopbop.com
Buy Now See more shopbop.com Tech Accessories
Office-Appropriate Statement Pieces
Office-Appropriate Statement Pieces

Sophia Webster Boss Lady Patent Leather Pump, Baby Pink ($495)

Sophia Webster
Boss Lady Patent Leather Pump, Baby Pink
$495
from Neiman Marcus
Buy Now See more Sophia Webster Pumps
Steve Madden Women's Cynthia Zipper Block-Heel Booties ($129)

Steve Madden Women's Cynthia Zipper Block-Heel Booties ($129)

Steve Madden Women's Cynthia Zipper Block-Heel Booties
$129
from www1.macys.com
Buy Now
Nastygal Crosswalk Spot Me Leopard Velvet Heel ($149)

Nastygal Crosswalk Spot Me Leopard Velvet Heel ($149)

Nastygal Crosswalk Spot Me Leopard Velvet Heel
$149
from nastygal.com
Buy Now
These Are Things Feminist Pin ($10)

These Are Things Feminist Pin ($10)

OTTE Women's Fashion
These Are Things Feminist Pin
$10
from OTTE
Buy Now See more OTTE Women's Fashion
Esley Fine and Sandy Velvet Blazer in Burgundy ($80)

Esley Fine and Sandy Velvet Blazer in Burgundy ($80)

ModCloth Plus Jackets
Esley Fine and Sandy Velvet Blazer in Burgundy
$79
from ModCloth
Buy Now See more ModCloth Plus Jackets
J.Crew Leather Jacket ($550)

J.Crew Leather Jacket ($550)

J.Crew
Leather Biker Jacket - Black
$550
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
Buy Now See more J.Crew Leather Jackets
J. Crew Rhodes Houndstooth Wool Blazer ($248)

J. Crew Rhodes Houndstooth Wool Blazer ($248)

J. Crew Rhodes Houndstooth Wool Blazer
$248
from shop.nordstrom.com
Buy Now
James Jeans Faux Leather Lapel Ponte Blazer ($273)

James Jeans Faux Leather Lapel Ponte Blazer ($273)

James Jeans
Women's Faux Leather Lapel Ponte Blazer
$273
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more James Jeans Petite Jackets
Asos Midi Pencil Skirt in Leather ($138)

Asos Midi Pencil Skirt in Leather ($138)

Asos
Midi Pencil Skirt in Leather
$135
from Asos
Buy Now See more Asos Mid-length Skirts
Inaugural Artist Talk Pencil Skirt ($45)

Inaugural Artist Talk Pencil Skirt ($45)

Inaugural Artist Talk Pencil Skirt
$45
from modcloth.com
Buy Now
Topshop Studded Pencil Skirt ($125)

Topshop Studded Pencil Skirt ($125)

Topshop
Women's Studded Pencil Skirt
$125
from Nordstrom
Buy Now See more Topshop Skirts
Inspirational Literature
Inspirational Literature

Power Your Happy: Work Hard, Play Nice, and Build Your Dream Life ($20)

Power Your Happy: Work Hard, Play Nice, and Build Your Dream Life
$20
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Chronicle Books Bad Girls Throughout History ($20)

Chronicle Books Bad Girls Throughout History ($20)

Chronicle Books
Bad Girls Throughout History
$19
from ModCloth
Buy Now See more Chronicle Books Desktop Books
Big Magic: Creative Living Beyond Fear ($10)

Big Magic: Creative Living Beyond Fear ($10)

Big Magic: Creative Living Beyond Fear
$10
from amazon.com
Buy Now
In the Company of Women: Inspiration and Advice From Over 100 Makers, Artists, and Entrepreneurs ($35)

In the Company of Women: Inspiration and Advice From Over 100 Makers, Artists, and Entrepreneurs ($35)

In the Company of Women: Inspiration and Advice From Over 100 Makers, Artists,
$35
from amazon.com
Buy Now
Luggage
Luggage

Calpak Three-Piece Luggage Set ($365)

Calpak Three-Piece Luggage Set
$365
from calpaks.com
Buy Now
Ted Baker Wheeled Suitcase ($448)

Ted Baker Wheeled Suitcase ($448)

Ted Baker Wheeled Suitcase
$448
from shop.nordstrom.com
Buy Now
Diane von Furstenberg Adieu Hardside Spinner Luggage ($139 and up)

Diane von Furstenberg Adieu Hardside Spinner Luggage ($139 and up)

Diane von Furstenberg Adieu Hardside Spinner Luggage
$139
from www1.macys.com
Buy Now
Travel Coffee Mugs
Travel Coffee Mugs

Ello Fulton Travel Mug ($15)

Target Cups & Mugs
Ello Fulton 16oz Ceramic Travel Mug - White
$14.99
from Target
Buy Now See more Target Cups & Mugs
Ban.do I Am Very Busy Thermal Mug ($14)

Ban.do I Am Very Busy Thermal Mug ($14)

Ban.do I Am Very Busy Thermal Mug
$14
from bando.com
Buy Now
Double Wall Glass Commuter Cup ($20)

Double Wall Glass Commuter Cup ($20)

CB2
Double Wall Glass Commuter Mug
$19
from CB2
Buy Now See more CB2 Cups & Mugs
Gym Bags
Gym Bags

Poverty Flats 'Sport' Waterproof Duffel Bag ($88)

Poverty Flats 'Sport' Waterproof Duffel Bag
$88
from shop.nordstrom.com
Buy Now
ban.do Work It Out Gym Bag ($28)

ban.do Work It Out Gym Bag ($28)

Macy's Duffels & Totes
ban.do Work It Out Gym Bag
$28 $16.80
from Macy's
Buy Now See more Macy's Duffels & Totes
The North Face Base Camp Duffel ($120)

The North Face Base Camp Duffel ($120)

The North Face Base Camp Duffel
$120
from zappos.com
Buy Now
Career Gift GuideGifts For WomenGift GuideHoliday
