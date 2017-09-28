Gifts Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Given Each Other
The Romantic Story Behind the Ring Prince Harry Gave Meghan Markle
In the emotional roller coaster that is 2017, we're holding on extratight to the existence of true love — more specifically, the love between Prince Harry and Suits star Meghan Markle. The couple, who made their public debut at the Invictus Games in September, remind us that long-distance relationships (and, you know, the whole royal and regular person thing) aren't just a coveted fantasy. The couple are extremely private, but we do get glimpses of their storybook romance from their rumored gift exchanges.
Prince Harry knows how to pick out basic sentimental gifts like bracelets and flowers, and he also knows how to make his partner feel like a million bucks, or pounds, if you will. After all, he comes from old money and has deep enough pockets to spend serious cash on things like cars and spontaneous trips. Given her success as an actress, Meghan can probably afford these luxurious gifts on her own. Still, a little pampering from a royal doesn't hurt, right?
Here are a few gifts the couple have been rumored to have given each other over the span of their relationship:
- Flowers: The start of Meghan's relationship with Prince Harry coincided with special deliveries of her favorite flowers, peonies. The timing makes sense. If these are indeed romantic gestures from the royal, it's a testament to his class. It also appears as though Meghan returned the sweet gesture to Harry. Just a few months ago, she was spotted buying flowers near his Kensington home.
- Matching Bracelets: Last Fall, we saw the two wearing matching beaded blue bracelets. Harry reportedly picked up the cute accessories during a trip to Africa.
- Trip to Botswana: As their romance budded, things seemed to elevate from a small trinket from Africa to an actual trip to Africa. For her 36th birthday, the prince was rumored to bring Meghan on vacation to Botswana. A source told People that the couple resided at a private lodge in Livingstone near Victoria Falls, which is also known as the "Smoke That Thunders." Some anticipated a proposal from Harry, since Prince William himself became engaged to Kate Middleton at a Kenyan conservancy. As far as we know, they simply enjoyed a lovely trip together.
- Mini Cooper: For her birthday, the prince apparently planned to surprise Meghan with a Mini, the car from his favorite film, The Italian Job. If the rumors are true, he dropped a good £31,000 on this extravagant present.
- Ring: Aside from a sentimental matching bracelet, Harry supposedly gifted his girlfriend a gold band that the star wears around her thumb. It's not an engagement ring, but many speculate that it symbolizes his deep commitment to her. The prince also reportedly gave her a Cartier Love bracelet and letter necklace before surprising her with the band.
- Painting: Harry selected an understated piece of art after browsing a VIP section in the Walton Fine Arts gallery in Kensington. Painted by British artist Van Donna, the charming work is called "Everybody Needs Somebody to Love." It is a diptych, a painting that comes in a set of two panels. The left canvas depicts a boy and a girl holding hands, and the right canvas features the words "Everybody Needs Somebody to Love." A local art collector informed People that Harry wanted "something for an important person." We wonder who.
Dreamy Brit meets gorgeous American star is not just the plot of Notting Hill — it's a true love story! With all these sweet gifts, it's safe to assume we could be hearing wedding bells in the not-so-distant future. We wouldn't be mad if Meghan became Her Royal Highness Princess Henry of Wales.