Pregnant Khloé Kardashian Covers Up Her Stomach While Out and About in LA

Khloé Kardashian covered up her stomach while running a few errands in LA this week. The reality star, who is reportedly expecting her first child with boyfriend Tristan Thompson, made sure to keep her baby bump under wraps while being photographed leaving a studio on Tuesday. Khloé, whose sisters Kim and Kylie are also expecting, was spotted draping her handbag and several items of clothing over her track pants and tank top as she made her way to the car. While she was also spotted wearing loose-fitting clothing during a low-key outing with Tristan in Cleveland, OH, earlier this month, she did wear a form-fitting outfit at an event celebrating her Good American denim line last weekend. Khloé hasn't directly confirmed the news, so it seems like she's having fun keeping her fans on their toes.