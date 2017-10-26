Prince Harry With Elderly Women Pictures
15 Times Prince Harry Gave Elderly Women Heart Eyes
ADVERTISEMENT ()
0
15 Times Prince Harry Gave Elderly Women Heart Eyes
It's no secret that Prince Harry has a way with kids and animals, but lately, we've been noticing that he's also a hit among the elderly crowd — mainly, elderly woman. We don't know whether it's his sexy good looks or his royal charm, but there's just something about Harry that these ladies can't resist. Regardless of what it is, we totally get it. Keep reading for a look at all the times these elderly women probably wished they were Meghan Markle.
0previous images
-16more images