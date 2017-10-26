 Skip Nav
15 Times Prince Harry Gave Elderly Women Heart Eyes

It's no secret that Prince Harry has a way with kids and animals, but lately, we've been noticing that he's also a hit among the elderly crowd — mainly, elderly woman. We don't know whether it's his sexy good looks or his royal charm, but there's just something about Harry that these ladies can't resist. Regardless of what it is, we totally get it. Keep reading for a look at all the times these elderly women probably wished they were Meghan Markle.

Here Come William, Kate, and Harry! How the Young Royals Have Stepped Up in 2017
When This Woman Just Needed to Know What Touching a Royal Felt Like
When Harry Delighted 95-Year-Old Ruth Uffleman With a Kiss on Her Hand
When Harry Gave This Woman the Ultimate Christmas Present
When This Lady Wanted Harry to Hold On Forever
When Harry Only Had Eyes For This Woman
When Queen Margrethe Couldn't Stop Giggling Next to Harry
When This Woman Didn't Know What Was So Funny but Laughed Anyway
When 97-Year-Old Daphne Dunne Got a Little Too Close For Comfort
When Governor Dame Pearlette Louisy Locked Eyes With Harry
When This Canadian Fan Never Wanted Harry to Let Go
When Harry Shook This Woman's Hand During His New Zealand Tour
When He Consoled 99-Year-Old Winnie Hodson After the Lancashire Floods
When Harry Reunited With His No. 1 Girl in Lancashire a Year Later
When Harry Made These Women Feel Young Again
When This Lady Wanted Harry All to Herself
