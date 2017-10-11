 Skip Nav
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Will Reportedly Announce Their Engagement Soon

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle hit a major milestone in their yearlong relationship when they made their first public appearances together at the Invictus Games last month. The royal lovebirds didn't shy away from showing sweet PDA, adding more fuel to the engagement rumors that have been following them since Harry took Meghan on a romantic birthday getaway to Botswana and introduced her to his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

According to Us Weekly, an engagement may have "already quietly happened." A friend close to the couple reportedly told the publication that Meghan and Harry are "holding the news back until she has finished on Suits," adding, "I've never seen them happier. It's amazing." It was revealed earlier this year that Meghan may not be returning to the USA show after the current seventh season, which wraps up in early 2018. "No one gets the impression she's staying on the show much longer," a source said. "They believe she's going to marry Harry." Another insider told the magazine that Harry always planned on telling just their parents first so "they could enjoy it before word spread," but that they will make the official announcement "soon."

The 1 Major Way Meghan Markle's Life Will Change If She Becomes a Princess

We haven't yet seen a ring on Meghan's finger, but even if Harry has already asked the queen for permission to propose and popped the question, it's unlikely that the two will tie the knot before Summer 2018. Prince William, Harry's brother, and sister-in-law Kate Middleton are expecting their third child in the Spring, so the royal family may need a breather after the exciting arrival before wedding plans can commence.

Image Source: Getty / Karwai Tang
The British RoyalsThe RoyalsMeghan MarkleCelebrity EngagementsCelebrity CouplesPrince Harry
