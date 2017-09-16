 Skip Nav
Where to Follow Your Favorite Riverdale Stars on Social Media

Season two of Riverdale returns in all its foggy glory on Oct. 11, and since we were left with such a big cliffhanger in the season one finale, we really can't wait for our new TV obsession to return. Because we are here to serve you, fellow Riverdale fans, we know that following the show's stars on social media is extremely fun, so we put together a list of their accounts all in one place. From Cole Sprouse and KJ Apa's bromance to Cole's actual real-life romance with Lili Reinhart to the whole gang being like one big family in between takes, you won't want to miss one moment once the new season starts. Oh, and who could forget other very important things to keep up with on a daily basis like KJ's abs and the incredibly sexy new Reggie, Charles Melton? Grab a Pop's milkshake and click "follow" ahead.

