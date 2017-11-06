 Skip Nav
Gift Guide
The POPSUGAR Editors' Gift Guide Is Here! Find Perfect Presents For Everyone in Your Life
justin Bieber
8 Lucky Ladies Who Were "Less Lonely" Thanks to Justin Bieber
Celebrity Couples
4 Famous Guys Who Have Swept Emma Stone Off Her Feet
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
An Exhaustive List of All the Songs Selena and Justin Have Written About Each Other

Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber have been dating on and off for as long as we can remember, so it only makes sense that their romance inspired a lot of their music. From falling in love to dealing with heartbreak, Selena and Justin have written several songs about the highs and lows of their relationship throughout the years. Keep reading for a look at all the songs Selena and Justin have penned about each other.

Related
Every Moment Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Have Shared Since Rekindling Their Romance
"Sorry"
"What Do You Mean?"
"All That Matters"
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Justin BieberSelena GomezCelebrity CouplesCelebrity BreakupsMusic
Celebrity Couples
4 Famous Guys Who Have Swept Emma Stone Off Her Feet
by Brittney Stephens
Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Back Together 2017
Celebrity Couples
Justin Bieber and Selena Gomez Are Back Together — but Is It a Good Idea?
by Brittney Stephens
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Ice Cream With Kids Photo
Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez and Alex Rodriguez Enjoy an Ice Cream-Filled Family Day With Their Kids
by Celia Fernandez
Who Does the Music For Stranger Things?
Fall TV
Meet the 2 Guys Behind the Eerily Perfect Music in Stranger Things
by Chelsea Hassler
Justin Bieber Style
justin Bieber
Justin Bieber Is the Style Star You Never Saw Coming
by Nikita Ramsinghani
From Our Partners
Latest Celebrity & Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds