This Is Us Star Justin Hartley Is Officially a Married Man
You'll Love How This Band Flipped the Script on Their Playboy-Themed Halloween Costume
Serena Williams's Daughter, Alexis, Is Already Serving Cuteness on Instagram
After 9 Years, Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez Are Still Incredibly Close

Boys may come and go, but Taylor Swift and Selena Gomez know there is nothing more important than friendship. Ironically enough, the pop stars first met through their now-ex-boyfriends Joe and Nick Jonas and have only grown closer over the years. Even though they've had a few rough patches here and there, they always come back together like best friends do. See how their sweet friendship has evolved ahead.

