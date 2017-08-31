6 Men Who Were Romantically Linked to Princess Diana

It's almost been 20 years since Princess Diana's tragic death and there's still so much interest in her life, especially her love life. Diana famously tied the knot with Prince Charles in a lavish ceremony in 1981, and they later welcomed two children together, Prince William and Prince Harry. While the former princess only walked down the aisle once, she was romantically linked to a few other men both during and after her marriage. Here are six men who caught Diana's eye.