Every American Horror Story Character You Could Be For Halloween

American Horror Story: Cult is in full swing, and while you may be very wary of the new season, it's prime time to put your distrust aside and plan your Halloween costume. American Horror Story: Cult is a gold mine of clever costume ideas, and AHS fans know there's no better way to scare your pop-culture-savvy friends than to perfect your Dr. Thredson or your Madison Montgomery. If you'd rather go the sexy route, there's always Moira the maid from season one — just make sure you're going for young Moira. Click through to get some ideas from season one, Asylum, Coven, Freak Show, Hotel, Roanoke, and Cult!