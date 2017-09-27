 Skip Nav
Books
13 Books Becoming Movies in 2018
Harry Potter
Prepare to Be Charmed By These 13 Harry Potter Gifts — All Under $25
Steven Avery
Making a Murderer: 7 Theories About What Really Happened to Teresa Halbach
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Every American Horror Story Character You Could Be For Halloween

American Horror Story: Cult is in full swing, and while you may be very wary of the new season, it's prime time to put your distrust aside and plan your Halloween costume. American Horror Story: Cult is a gold mine of clever costume ideas, and AHS fans know there's no better way to scare your pop-culture-savvy friends than to perfect your Dr. Thredson or your Madison Montgomery. If you'd rather go the sexy route, there's always Moira the maid from season one — just make sure you're going for young Moira. Click through to get some ideas from season one, Asylum, Coven, Freak Show, Hotel, Roanoke, and Cult!

Meadow Wilton, Cult
Lana Winters, Asylum
The Three-Faced Clown, Cult
Madison Montgomery, Coven
Tristan Duffy, Hotel
Thomasin, Roanoke
Flora, Roanoke
The Harlequin Clown, Cult
Anne Frank, Asylum
"Matt," Roanoke
Donovan, Hotel
Shelby, Roanoke
Gabriel, Hotel
"Lee," Roanoke
Vivien Harmon in Labor, Season 1
The Harmon Family, Season 1
Liz Taylor, Hotel
Ma Petite, Freak Show
Kyle Spencer, Coven
Shelley the Nymphomaniac, Asylum
Sister Jude Martin, Asylum
Winter Anderson, Cult
Ally Mayfair-Richards, Cult
Fiona Goode, Coven
Elsa Mars, Freak Show
Edward Mordrake, Freak Show
The Butcher, Roanoke
Stanley, Freak Show
Iris, Hotel
Lee, Roanoke
Queenie, Coven
53
more images
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Pop Culture Halloween CostumesAmerican Horror Story HotelAmerican Horror StoryHalloween CostumesHalloweenTV
Join The Conversation
Taylor Swift
This Creepy, Clever Taylor Swift Costume Is Absolutely Perfect For Halloween
by Laura Marie Meyers
Disney NCLA Nail Art Wraps
Disney
You Can Now Rep Your Favorite Disney Princess (or Villain!) on Your Manicure
by Alaina Demopoulos
Mommy and Me Costumes Halloween
Halloween
by Sara Ahmed
Disney Halloween Costumes For Kids
Kid Shopping
50 of the Cutest, Coolest, and Most Creative Disney Halloween Costumes
by Katharine Stahl
Big Little Lies Halloween Costumes
Halloween
Go Meta This Halloween With One of These Big Little Lies Elvis & Audrey Costumes
by Shannon Vestal Robson
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds