One of Grey's Anatomy's Most Iconic Couples Almost Didn't Happen

In the wake of the landmark 300th episode of Grey's Anatomy, we can't help but feel a little nostalgic. With more than 13 seasons behind us, it's hard not to reminisce about all the incredible music and every unforgettable moment that brought us to where we are today. In addition to the hefty dose of fond memories, we've also been treated to a bunch of fun, little-known facts about the show. You know, besides the fact that every episode is named after a song and the show's title is actually a clever play on words.

These new pieces of Grey's trivia have been popping up in different ways. For instance, creator Shonda Rhimes just revealed the one character she really regrets killing off in an interview with Entertainment Weekly. We also just revisited the original concept for Bailey's character, which is a lot different from the inimitable actress who ended up playing her, Chandra Wilson. But there's something even more wild buried underneath all the other fun tidbits that even die-hard fans might not know. One of the most iconic couples in Grey's history, Izzie and Denny, almost didn't happen.

The little piece of information actually comes from Rhimes's TV writing masterclass, in which she reveals a bunch of hitherto unknown facts about the show. Apparently, Izzie wasn't originally supposed to fall in love with Denny at all. In fact, the whole "doctor falls in love with a patient and patient dies" storyline originally belonged to Cristina! It's kind of crazy that one of the saddest moments on the show was almost very, very different.