A Fan Asked Kit Harington If He'll Be a Dad in GOT Season 8, and His Reaction Says It All

"Do you become a father in Season 8?" 😂 A post shared by Kit Harington (@kitharingtonoff) on Sep 4, 2017 at 10:45am PDT

It happened: Jon Snow and Daenerys Targaryen got it on in the season seven finale of Game of Thrones. It was one of the most highly anticipated moments of the entire series, and naturally fans absolutely lived for it. But with all the talk about if Daenerys can bear children and the couple's awkward conversation about kids, it's clear producers have babies on the brain. Luckily it seems as though we're not the only Game of Thrones fans going crazy over the possibility.

While recently attending the Italian Grand Prix, someone in the crowd couldn't help but ask Kit Harington (aka Jon Snow) (aka Aegon Targaryen?) the question we're all dying to know — will his character become a father in the final season of the show? Let's just say that his response to one of the biggest cliffhangers from the season seven finale speaks volumes. If Harington's adorable reaction in the video above isn't going to hold you over until next season, though, check out these 27 theories about season eight that will definitely do the trick.