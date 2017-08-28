 Skip Nav
9 Cliffhangers That Will Make This Game of Thrones Hiatus Pure Agony

Before you even ask, the answer is yes. We're still screaming over the Game of Thrones season seven finale. There's already so much to contend with: A major death in the North! The destruction of the Wall by the terrifying ice zombie version of Viserion! The return of Jon Snow's beautiful butt! Perhaps even more upsetting than everything that definitively happens, though, is everything that's left as a loose end. This time around, there are a ton of cliffhangers that will have us stressing until season eight. Let's go over everything we (don't) know after that mind-melting conclusion.

What Will Sam Do With the Vital Information From Bran?
What Does Jon and Dany's Hookup Mean For the Future?
Why Was Tyrion So Disappointed by That Hot Royal Sex?
What Happens Now That the White Walkers Have Moved Beyond the Wall?
What's Cersei's Next Move?
OK, but Where Is Euron Really Going?
And, For That Matter, Where Is Jaime Going?
Will Theon Be Able to Rescue His Sister?
Um, Is Tormund OK?
