15 Last-Minute Pop Culture Costumes

Halloween is almost here, and if you plan on dressing up, you're going to need a costume! If you don't have the time or the energy to sort through the racks at a costume store or create a look from scratch, we have a few suggestions for pop culture costumes that you can create using clothing items you probably own. From classic film characters like Holly Golightly in Breakfast at Tiffany's to more modern ones like The Dude in The Big Lebowski, we've got you covered. If you still want to pull off something a bit more elaborate, we have plenty of other suggestions.

The Blues Brothers
Holly Golightly, Breakfast at Tiffany's
Indiana Jones
James Bond
The Terminator
Rambo
Mia Wallace, Pulp Fiction
Alex Owens, Flashdance
Wednesday Addams, The Addams Family
Richie Tenenbaum, The Royal Tenenbaums
Lloyd Dobler, Say Anything
Joel Goodsen, Risky Business
The Dude, The Big Lebowski
Sandy, Grease
Princess Leia, Star Wars
