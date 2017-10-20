 Skip Nav
Healthy Recipes
If You Want to Lose Weight and Still Drink, Read This
Beginner Fitness Tips
This Is the Best Type of Weed to Smoke Before Your Favorite Workouts
Fitness Gear
10 Gray Sneakers to Wear If Your Mood Matches the Cloudy, Foggy Weather
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
Nostalgia Time: Neon-Bright '80s Workout Costume Inspiration

Who needs to work out FOR Halloween when you can work out ON Halloween? If you're ready to channel your inner Jane Fonda and relive your neon-clad, leg-warmer-wearing, Jazzercise glory days, then get excited: we have a bevvy of inspiration.

Related
19 Halloween Costumes That Your Black Yoga Pants Are Perfect For

The '80s workout getup is basically the best, most nostalgic, easiest costume to pull off . . . plus it's just so damn fun. Get your girls together and start layering on the spandex.

Related
Get Down and Work Out to This High-Powered Halloween Playlist
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
NostalgiaHalloween CostumesHealthy LivingHalloweenJane Fonda
Beauty News
Jane Fonda and Helen Mirren Totally Owned the Runway at This Epic Fashion Week Show
by Morgane Le Caer
Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda, and Lily Tomlin Emmys 2017 Video
Award Season
Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda, and Lily Tomlin Take a Shot at Trump at the Emmys
by Monica Sisavat
2000s Pop Culture Halloween Costumes
Nostalgia
Drop It Like It's Hot in These 2000s-Inspired Halloween Costumes
by Brittney Stephens
Lauren Conrad Halloween Costume 2017
Lauren Conrad
Lauren Conrad's DIY Halloween Costume Gives Cruella de Vil a Run For Her Money
by Monica Sisavat
Beetlejuice GIFs
Nostalgia
Beetlejuice Was the 1 Movie That Repeatedly Gave Me Nightmares, but I Love It So Much
by Caitlin Hacker
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds