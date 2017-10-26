 Skip Nav
Netflix
These 46 New Titles Coming to Netflix in November Will Help You Survive Thanksgiving
Books
The 25 Must-Read Books Hitting Bookshelves This Fall
Outlander
39 of the Sexiest (Borderline NSFW) Moments From Outlander
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
6 Creepy-as-Hell Things That Happened to People While Watching Scary Movies

Scary movies are fun to watch any time of year, but there is really nothing like hunkering down to test your fear capacity around Halloween. Some people can only handle Freeform's kid-friendly lineup of scary movies, while others go all out for AMC's FearFest schedule. Whatever your taste may be (for blood, or otherwise), you're bound to be a little tense. But what if something else happens in addition to the expected jump scares? Keep reading for six creepy-as-hell things that have happened to people while watching scary movies, and prepare to never sleep again.

Related
Only People With Nerves of Steel Will Be Able to Watch Every Horror Movie on This List
Jeepers Creepers
The Blair Witch Project
The Grudge
Scream
The Strangers
Arachnophobia
Start Slideshow
Join the conversation
Halloween EntertainmentHorrorHalloweenMovies
Appetizers
Celebrate Halloween With These Crave-Worthy Orange Appetizers
by Anna Monette Roberts
Lauren Conrad's Halloween Costumes
Lauren Conrad
Lauren Conrad Is a Treasure Trove of Halloween Costume Inspiration
by Brittney Stephens
DIY Halloween Decorations 2017
DIY
Make Your Home Boo-tifully Spooky With These DIY Halloween Decorations
by Elle Taylor
Halloween Tree Decorating Ideas
Halloween
Never Mind Christmas, It’s All About the Halloween Tree
by Lucy Kenny
Latin Halloween Inspiration
DIY
50+ Ideas That Guarantee the Best Halloween
by Macy Daniela Martin
From Our Partners
Latest Entertainment
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Entertainment & Culture
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds