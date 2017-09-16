 Skip Nav
This Is the Only Cast of the It Sequel That I'm Willing to Accept

If you've yet to hear about the record-smashing and stellar remake of Stephen King's It, we're going to kindly ask you to crawl out of the sewer and catch the f*ck up. The film has already exploded with such success that the inevitable sequel is already moving forward. Since the first chapter decidedly focused on our heroes as children, the approaching follow-up will almost exclusively feature each character's adult counterpart. I've decided to take all the casting duties on because I'm a nice person. You're welcome, Hollywood.

Bill Denbrough: Lee Pace
Mike Hanlon: David Oyelowo
Beverly Marsh: Jessica Chastain
Ben Hanscom: Jake Gyllenhaal
Eddie Kaspbrak: Adam Scott
Richie Tozier: Justin Long
Stanley Uris: Jesse Eisenberg
Henry Bowers: Matt Smith
It MovieMovie CastingMovies
