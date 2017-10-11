Why Each Character Has Joined the Cult on American Horror Story (So Far)

Now that we're deep in the belly of American Horror Story: Cult, we have quite a few things figured out. We know, beyond all doubt, who plays who in the creepy masked clown cult. We know that Ally is Oz's birth mother. We even have a sneaking suspicion about Dr. Vincent's role in the whole operation. With this week's episode, we also have another set of facts locked down: we know what convinced almost every cult member to start murdering in the name of Kai Anderson. Let's review what we know about each character's motivation . . . so far.