 Skip Nav
View On One Page
ADVERTISEMENT ()
Start Slideshow
0
All the Fabulous, Wondrous Things Our Editors Are Shopping This October

October is just as good a shopping month as any. We just finished watching the runways at Fashion Week, which would inspire any girl to pick up a few new items. Plus, the season's changing, so refreshing your outerwear and investing in new closed-toe footwear is key. But our editors have plucked you even more standout pieces. We've been eyeing these fancy dresses, fabulous bags, and statement boots for awhile now. They might look like dream picks to you, but plenty of them come with affordable price tags, and for that reason, we're calling them essentials. Read on to get your shopping fill.

Related
8 Fall Trends to Buy Into For 2017
Le Fou Wilfred dress from Aritzia
$298
Buy Now
Ajaie Alaie Flamenca Top
$146
Buy Now
Cotton Candy LA Side-Snap Track Pants
$78
Buy Now
Carina Sangria pair
$115
Buy Now
Kenneth Jay Lane Gold-Tone Hoop Earrings
$65
Buy Now
Staud's Moreau Bucket Bag
$375
Buy Now
Sage Top
$109
Buy Now
matching Sage pants
$119
Buy Now
Topshop Borg Cocoon Coat
$150
Buy Now
Barbanera China Girl Boots
$703
Buy Now
Le Fou Wilfred Machilly Dress
Ajaie Alaie Flamenca Top
Miu Miu Shearling Shoulder Bag
Cotton Candy LA Side-Snap Track Pants
Dolce Vita Lynx Combat Heeled Boots
Covry Sunglasses
English Factory Sweater
Kenneth Jay Lane Gold Hoop Earrings
3.1 Phillip Lim Shearling Mule
House of Harlow Faux Fur Coat
Acne Studios Sweater
Staud Moreau Bucket Bag
Petite Studio Sage Set
Ganni Sabine Pumps
Neely & Chloe No. 36 Horse Hair Bucket Bag
Madewell Striped Cotton T-Shirt
J.Crew Collection Tie-Shoulder Sequin Dress
Topshop Borg Cocoon Coat
Barbanera China Girl Boots
Start Slideshow
Must HavesFallFall FashionShopping
Shop More
NET-A-PORTER.COM Pumps SHOP MORE
Christian Louboutin
So Kate 120 Suede Pumps - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$675
NET-A-PORTER.COM
GANNI - Sabine Leopard-print Suede Slingback Pumps - Leopard print
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$235
Tom Ford
Zip-embellished Karung Pumps - Gold
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$1,390
Valentino
Rockstud Suede Pointed-toe Pumps - Lavender
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$995
Miu Miu
Buckled Patent-leather Pumps - Black
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$750
Acne Studios Sweaters SHOP MORE
Acne Studios
Rhira Striped Knitted Sweater - Gray
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$370
Acne Studios
Women's Raya Open-Front Cardigan
from Barneys New York
$430
Acne Studios
Deborah wool sweater
from mytheresa
$390
Acne Studios
Women's Raya Cardigan
from Barneys New York
$410
Acne Studios
Raya Knitted Cardigan - Sand
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$430
J.Crew Cocktail Dresses SHOP MORE
J.Crew
Frida Velvet Wrap Midi Dress - Silver
from NET-A-PORTER.COM
$350
J.Crew
Tiered tie-shoulder dress in clip-dot
from J.Crew
$198$83.99
J.Crew
Collection tie-shoulder sequin dress
from J.Crew
$298
J.Crew
Collection Chevron-Striped Silk-Satin Dress
from The Outnet
$495$247.50
J.Crew
One-shoulder ruffle dress in faille
from J.Crew
$168$58.99
NET-A-PORTER.COM Pumps AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
mademoisellejaime
maxtrowbridge
luxytheory
thefashionablybroke
Acne Studios Sweaters AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
karingreenberg
thefashionbugblog
iamchouquette
theyusufs
J.Crew Cocktail Dresses AS SEEN ON INSTAGRAM SHOP MORE
theuptowncharade
globaltravelbloggersummit
thelushlist
saramueller
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Style
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds