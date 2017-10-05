Gigi Hadid Wore Variations of These 4 Shoes All Month Long

We get a headache just thinking about what shoes to pack for a week-long trip. Gigi Hadid? She had to pack enough shoes for a month. The model traveled to New York, London, Milan, and Paris for Fashion Week in September and brought along so many types of footwear, we were thoroughly impressed.

Considering Gigi's one of the ultimate trendsetters, it makes sense she had to have a different shoe for every outfit. But we noticed the model had some go-to styles. We revisited the shoes she packed for her trip and came up with four categories: mules, platforms, heels, and boots. Read on to see how Gigi styled all her shoes, then shop the exact same pairs, plus similar selections.