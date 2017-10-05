 Skip Nav
Gigi Hadid Wore Variations of These 4 Shoes All Month Long

We get a headache just thinking about what shoes to pack for a week-long trip. Gigi Hadid? She had to pack enough shoes for a month. The model traveled to New York, London, Milan, and Paris for Fashion Week in September and brought along so many types of footwear, we were thoroughly impressed.

Considering Gigi's one of the ultimate trendsetters, it makes sense she had to have a different shoe for every outfit. But we noticed the model had some go-to styles. We revisited the shoes she packed for her trip and came up with four categories: mules, platforms, heels, and boots. Read on to see how Gigi styled all her shoes, then shop the exact same pairs, plus similar selections.

Mules
Gigi Hadid Wore Variations of These 4 Shoes All Month Long
The model was going for it with all pink vibes in her bright magenta sweater from 3.1 Phillip Lim and Christian Louboutin fuzzy mules on Sept. 11. Even her Marc Jacobs jeans had pink and purple trimmings.
Gigi Hadid Wore Variations of These 4 Shoes All Month Long
Gigi wore yet another white jumpsuit by The Row on Sept. 28, this time adding a sunny pop of yellow to the outfit. She stepped out in Alberta Ferretti bird-embroidered slides, Andy Wolf eyewear, and a bag with a Burberry charm.
Gigi Hadid Wore Variations of These 4 Shoes All Month Long
Gigi kept it casual on Sept. 29 in a hoodie from The Row and H&M check pants. She threw on her Alexander Wang slides for added comfort.
Gigi Hadid Wore Variations of These 4 Shoes All Month Long
Heels
Gigi Hadid Wore Variations of These 4 Shoes All Month Long
Platforms
Gigi Hadid Wore Variations of These 4 Shoes All Month Long
On Sept. 10, the model wore a Prada t-shirt with beaded accents, Paige leather jeans, and Linda Farrow x Dries Van Noten sunglasses. Instead of regular ol' sneakers, Gigi rocked a pair of Reebok platforms.
Gigi Hadid Wore Variations of These 4 Shoes All Month Long
Boots
Gigi Hadid Wore Variations of These 4 Shoes All Month Long
Gigi brought along a second pair of Doc Martens (this pair is in collaboration with Lazy Oaf) and wore them out on Sept. 19. She styled the boots with a black turtleneck and leather jacket with leopard print shoulder details.
Gigi Hadid Wore Variations of These 4 Shoes All Month Long
Gigi stepped out in yet another plaid look from Jeremy Scott on Sept. 8 and wore a pair of optic-white Doc Martens combat boots.
Gigi Hadid Wore Variations of These 4 Shoes All Month Long
