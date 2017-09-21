 Skip Nav
Kate Middleton's Postbaby Wardrobe Should Start With These Runway Looks

Kate Middleton might be expecting baby number three, but that doesn't mean she's taking a timeout from shopping in any capacity. After all, some of the duchess's most iconic looks are from her maternity outfit archives. While Kate's stylist likely has the liberty of plucking dresses right off the Spring 2018 runways — Kate maintains strong relationships with the likes of Emilia Wickstead and Jenny Packham — come Summer, the duchess will be ready to refresh her wardrobe with some of the modern pieces ahead. We hand-selected gowns and coat dresses that fall in line with Kate's sophisticated taste but, of course, many of these would be tweaked modestly for royal occasions. We only hope the queen approves of our curated list.

60 Style Lessons Kate Middleton Taught Us That We'll Never Forget

Jenny Packham
Since Kate's so familiar with the Jenny Packham brand, we dare her to slip into one of the trendier styles from the Spring 2018 collection. The sheer mesh ruffles and firework-like spray of sequins make this floor-length design stand out.
Self-Portrait
We can imagine Kate taking on a daytime event in this three-quarter bishop-sleeved dress. Perhaps she'd tweak the look to omit both slits, but the cold shoulder detail and intricate trim would still stand out.
Naeem Khan
We can imagine Kate's stylist lining this glittering black gown with a slip for a fancy event. She could accessorize with one of her Anya Hindmarch box clutches in satin.
Emilia Wickstead
As soon as we spotted this bow-adorned blazer dress on the runway, we knew it was meant for Kate. She might modify the piece by shortening the hemline to get around easier, but we think she'd find this shade of pink to be just right.
Temperley
We hope Kate shops the latest Temperley collection for some festive evening wear. We love the longer flutter sleeves and midnight navy shade of this design.
Roksanda
We were struck by the intriguing neckline on this embroidered maxi that we can see Kate packing for a royal tour when she's due to make a statement.
Preen
If the duchess is in need of a bold new power look, she's already had luck with one red Preen look before. Why not try this update on for size?
Roland Mouret
The exact same shade of blue just rolled down the Roland Mouret runway, this time in the form of a floral midi stitched with swirling flowers. Kate might add cap sleeves to the piece, and perhaps style it with plain pumps.
Christopher Kane
We'd love for Kate to add a girlie plaid coat like this one to her rotation. Check out the glittering stones on the collar!
Erdem
We think this pale purple gown would be a lovely choice for an evening event in the Spring or Summer. Its high neckline and pouf sleeves make it modest and sophisticated, and the tiered ruffles add extra dimension, making it the perfect one-and-done look.
