Meghan Markle Wears These 6 Brands on Repeat — and They're Royal Approved

Now that Meghan Markle's about to become a royal, the whole world is paying closer attention to her outfits. If you've been following Meghan's style since her acting days, you'll know her looks have always been tailored, clean, and sleek. That vibe is easy to pull off given some of her favorite stores are Aritzia and J.Crew. They provide the perfect basics to build a wardrobe, and Meghan's mastered that.

She sticks to items with a timeless feel (like a white button-down and blue jeans), and we really can't blame the gal for loving neutrals like cream and beige. Royals are known for a more modest approach to dressing, after all. It appears Meghan has already laid the groundwork for her future "Duchess of Sussex" wardrobe, so you'll definitely want to see where exactly she shops ahead.