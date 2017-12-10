 Skip Nav
Meghan Markle Wears These 6 Brands on Repeat — and They're Royal Approved
Meghan Markle Wears These 6 Brands on Repeat — and They're Royal Approved

Now that Meghan Markle's about to become a royal, the whole world is paying closer attention to her outfits. If you've been following Meghan's style since her acting days, you'll know her looks have always been tailored, clean, and sleek. That vibe is easy to pull off given some of her favorite stores are Aritzia and J.Crew. They provide the perfect basics to build a wardrobe, and Meghan's mastered that.

Sisters in Style: The Fashion Brands Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle Love

She sticks to items with a timeless feel (like a white button-down and blue jeans), and we really can't blame the gal for loving neutrals like cream and beige. Royals are known for a more modest approach to dressing, after all. It appears Meghan has already laid the groundwork for her future "Duchess of Sussex" wardrobe, so you'll definitely want to see where exactly she shops ahead.

4 Times Meghan Markle Looked Like Royalty While Wearing Affordable Fashion
J.Crew
Mackage
Aritzia
Sarah Flint
Everlane
Line
To Get Meghan's Style, Shop the Pieces Below
Aritzia Belt
Everlane The Modern Boyfriend Jean
Everlane The Day Market Tote
J.Crew Sweater
Mackage Wool Coat
Mackage Wool Blend Coat
Sarah Flint Natalie Flats
J.Crew Panama Hat
Aritzia Skirt
Sarah Flint Women's Emma Suede Pumps
As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too. POPSUGAR often has affiliate partnerships, so we may get a share of the revenue from your purchase.
The British RoyalsCelebrity Street StyleThe RoyalsMeghan MarkleGet The LookFallCelebrity StyleFall FashionShopping
