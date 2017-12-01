 Skip Nav
Selena Gomez Transformed Into a '70s Babe — and All It Took Was a Light Jacket
Selena Gomez Transformed Into a '70s Babe — and All It Took Was a Light Jacket

If you've been following Selena Gomez and Justin Bieber's recent outings since they rekindled their romance, then you've probably appreciated Selena's approach to laid-back, day date style. After wearing a shredded denim jacket and booties to Justin's hockey game, the pair was spotted leaving church in Beverly Hills.

All it took were three items to transform Selena into a cool-looking '70s chick: flared denim, a striped turtleneck tee, and a brown suede jacket. The simple separates were brightly contrasted by Selena's new bleached hairstyle, which offset her button-front coat and drew just enough attention to it. Nevertheless, we went digging for similar styles and we're ready to construct an outfit that looks straight out of That '70s Show, too.

As POPSUGAR editors, we write about stuff we love and we think you'll like too.
