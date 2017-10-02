Selena Gomez Wore the Next-Level Leather Jacket Every Girl Needs For Fall

While Selena Gomez continues to impress us with the Fall essentials she packed for New York, there are some pieces she wears that we just can't stop thinking about. Take her Rouje wrap dresses for example, or that incredible plaid coat. The latest, however, is a leather moto jacket that feels a touch more unique than all the rest. Selena's design is complete with braided sleeves and added fringe at the sides.

It brought her high-waisted jeans, Tod's loafers, and Selena Grace Coach bag bohemian edge, and it looks pretty cozy, too. Given the recent rise of Western-inspired trends, this is exactly the type of next-level outerwear we're looking to add to our closets. Read on to see how Selena styled it with tiny sunglasses and one of her signature anklets, then shop similar options for the season.