Victoria Beckham's New Look Is Worlds Apart From Her Old LBD

Gone are the days of Victoria Beckham's little black dress. Now you'll find her in everything from bell bottoms to glitter slippers, and most of these exciting pieces come from her own collection. The designer introduced geometric patterns inspired by a Paul Nash exhibit into her Fall 2017 collection, and she just stepped out in splashy separates from the line.

While Victoria's long-sleeved top and slitted skirt came in the form of a dress on the runway, she made some tweaks to the RTW line later and debuted the ensemble on a New York outing. Victoria's accessories, all from her own archives, included knee-high red boots, visor top sunglasses, and one of her vanity trunks. Read on to get inspired by the artsy abstract print you just might need this season, then shop similar picks to add to your wardrobe.