These Will Be the Biggest Fashion Trends in 2018 — Are You Ready?
Your Favorite Childhood Print Is Back — and It's So Easy to Wear
Selena Gomez Isn't the First to Give Travel Sweatpants a High-Fashion Makeover
15 Simple Yet Stylish Outfit Ideas For 60-Degree Weather

Choosing an outfit to wear when it's 60 degrees outside can be quite a challenge. Do you wear a long duster coat or make the most out of what's left of the warm weather and opt for a denim miniskirt? For this reason, we've turned to our favorite street style stars to get a healthy dose of wardrobe inspiration. From a long printed dress to a simple sweatshirt, we're showing 15 easy outfits you can wear during the transitional season.

Style a Yellow Turtleneck With Pinstriped Pants
Make the Most of the Weather by Wearing a Leather Miniskirt and a T-Shirt
Style a Billowy White Blouse With a Jacquard Skirt and Gold Mules
Style a Knitted Sweater With Distressed Jeans and Platform Heels
Wear a Sparkly, Pleated Skirt With a Colorblock Sweater
Opt For a Classic Denim-on-Denim Look
Style a Bomber Jacket With a Pair of Straight-Leg Jeans and Low-Top Sneakers
Wear a Long-Sleeved Printed Dress With a Pair of Kitten Heels
For a Casual Look, Style a Cardigan Over a Matching Tee and Jeans
Wear a Mustard-Colored Top With Ankle-Length Jeans
Layer a White Shirt Underneath a Printed Dress and Finish Off Your Look With a Pair of Flats
Style an Asymmetrical Blazer Over a Midi Dress
Wear a Striped Shirt With a Pair of Wide-Leg Trousers
Make Your Slip Dress Fall-Appropriate by Styling It With a Long-Sleeved Shirt Underneath
For a Low-Key Ensemble, Wear a Denim Skirt With a Bright Hoodie
