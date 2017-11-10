Holiday Stress? Close Your Eyes, Turn On This 3-Minute Meditation, and Chill

As joyful as they can be, the Winter holidays can also induce a lot of stress. The pressure for perfection, the packed-way-too-full to-do list, and the extra family time can spark a bit of internal tension, if not all-out anxiety. Something that might help? Meditation!

Try taking a beat and using a few minutes to close your eyes, breathe, and find your center. Lululemon created a series of meditations for the holiday season, and we are feeling them. Kundalini yoga and meditation teacher Gabby Bernstein (a No. 1 New York Times bestselling author and Lululemon ambassador, to boot) created this calming, five-count breathing technique, aptly called "Breathe in Calm." We love how she leads with relatable scenarios (specifically, WTF moments like burning the turkey and running out of tape while wrapping presents) and reminds us that even the stressful moments are beautiful.

We'll quit blabbing and let you get to meditating. Happy holidays!