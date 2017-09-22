Need Some On-the-Go Paleo Grub? Try These Yummy Snacks From Whole Foods

Best Paleo Snacks at Whole Foods
Grain-free, dairy-free, low carb, high protein: these are a few basic dos and don'ts of the ever-popular Paleo diet, which aims to mimic a caveman diet, filled with fresh fruits and vegetables, grass-fed meat, and very little processed ingredients.
Chances are you're already wondering how the heck this eating plan even works without feeling starved, sluggish, or just downright angry. Sure, there are already countless Paleo recipes available for you to whip up at the drop of a hat, but the secret to mastering this diet lies in proper, planned snacking.
The bites ahead are ready-to-eat, prep-free products available right on the shelf of your local Whole Foods. Grab 'em ASAP to get your Paleo game going strong.
- Frozen Fruit Pops: Regardless of your diet, the sugar cravings will kick in at one time or another. These Paleo Passion Pops — available in a variety of flavors, including coconut, strawberry, and chocolate — contain no sugar at all but are instead sweetened with natural fruit concentrates. They steer clear of dairy, too, with added coconut milk.
- Crunchy Granola: Steve's PaleoGoods is a grain-free line of snacks, so you'll likely take note of the name and logo when eating Paleo. The PaleoKrunch grainless granola is filled with almonds, seeds, coconut, and a touch of honey for added sweetness.
- Chewy Granola: If your granola preference is more chewy and fruity, go for Wildway's Soft & Chewy varieties. Each flavor contains dried fruits and nuts, cinnamon, and seeds – and bonus: they're all non-GMO, so you can feel extra good about each handful.
- Savory Crackers: Thanks to SimpleMills, crackers aren't off limits on a Paleo plan. These Almond Flour Crackers are the crunchy snack your desk lunch needs.
- On-the-Go Bars: RXBars are a Paleo godsend, especially for superbusy days. The bars, in flavors such as Chocolate Sea Salt and Blueberry, contain only clean, raw ingredients, including egg whites, dates, nuts, and natural spices.
- Peanut Butter Chocolate Candy: Hats off to Eating Evolved for creating "not candy" candy. That means gluten-free, dairy-free, soy-free, refined sugar-free, paleo, vegan sweets. No wonder its Dark Chocolate Coconut Butter Cups are such a hit.
- Sweet 'n Salty Crisps: You'll quickly learn that coconut is a saving grace on the Paleo diet, whether in the form of milk, oil, or in its natural form. Dang's Toasted Coconut Chips are the crunchy, sweet-and-salty snack your diet needs, especially since they're made of just three simple ingredients: coconut, sugar, and salt.
- Sweet Potato Chips: Veggie chips are one of the most deceiving snacks on store shelves. Most dieters think they're a totally safe health food, but a closer look reveals that many of the ingredients aren't so Paleo-friendly. Jackson's Honest Sweet Potato Chips, however, live up to the name of being straightforward with what goes into each bag, so you'll stay on track when in dire need of something to snack on.
- Protein-Packed Jerky: If you're not already on the jerky bandwagon, you'll certainly consider it when going Paleo. Epic's line of bites, such as the Chicken Meat With Currant & Sesame BBQ Seasoning, are handcrafted, on-the-go meats that pack a huge punch of flavor.
- Dried Fruit: While refined sugars may be off limits on Paleo, sweetness certainly is not. That's why natural dried fruit, such as Peeled Snacks Organic Gently Dried Mango, is a great alternative to curbing a sugar craving.
