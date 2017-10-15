 Skip Nav
Yoga
8 Stretches That Can Help Ease the Pain of Sciatica
DIAKADI
This No-Equipment Workout Will Ignite Parts of Your Body You Didn't Know Existed
Healthy Recipes
Cozy Up For a Hot Fall Meal With This Hearty Paleo Chili

Is Cheese a Superfood?

Is Cheese the New Superfood? These Worms Think So

Is cheese actually a superfood? We wouldn't be mad if that turned out to be true. After reading headlines touting some swiss as the new superfood, we grabbed a wheel of brie while digging into the study from which the news came. Apparently worms are down for a good charcuterie — who knew!?

Let's take a look at just the title of the study, which was conducted in Korea and published in 2016: "Dairy Propionibacterium [read: a "good" bacteria found in this cheese] extends the mean lifespan of Caenorhabditis elegans [an icky-looking worm, known as the roundworm] via activation of the innate immune system" — aka worms ate cheese and lived longer because the probiotics boosted their immune systems.

Related
What's the Deal With Full-Fat vs. Fat-Free?

Cheese is fermented, and there are inherently probiotics ("good" bacteria) in fermented foods. This healthy bacteria impacts your own microbiome, or your personal combination of bacteria in your gut, which then impacts everything from your mood to your skin to your immune system. So it's important to nourish your gut with healthy bacteria, but the way to do so as humans (read: not worms) is still TBD.

ADVERTISEMENT

Will cheese add years to your life? Unclear. It's important to keep in mind that this study with cheese was conducted on worms (ones which have no circulatory or respiratory systems), which are extremely different biologically from humans (as you perhaps gathered on your own). The study, though, shared that the roundworm is a decent test subject due to "two-thirds of the genes related to human diseases [being] conserved in the [worm]" and that this particular species is "frequently used in studies on longevity, immunity, neurodegenerative diseases, fat storage, DNA damage responses and apoptosis."

So who's to say if the way we process and digest cheese will yield similar life-giving results like it did to those worms? That said, if you enjoy cheese and don't have an allergic reaction to dairy, cheese certainly boasts some health benefits (there have been studies about dairy's health benefits) — plus it tastes good, so there's always that. To the burrata!

Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Diggy Lloyd
Join the conversation
Healthy Eating TipsHealth NewsHealthy LivingCheeseNutrition
Healthy Eating Tips
by Dominique Astorino
High-Protein, Low-Glycemic Index Diets and Weight Loss
Weight Loss
What You Should Be Eating If You Want to Lose Weight
by Leta Shy
Health Benefits of Drinking Olive Oil
Health News
End Bloat and Lose Weight by Drinking This Kitchen Staple
by Michele Foley
How to Make Salads More Filling
Healthy Eating Tips
I Added These 4 Things to My Salad and Now I'm Not Hungry Till Dinner
by Jenny Sugar
Benefits of Vegan Diet
Healthy Eating Tips
Should You Go Vegan? These Are the Health Benefits of a Plant-Based Diet
by Gina Florio
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds