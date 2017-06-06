Chocolate (Cauliflower) Cake With Peanut Butter Frosting

My husband doesn't trust me. He knows my history of baking with unusual ingredients to healthify my recipes. From brownies made with black beans to vegan chocolate doughnuts made with chickpeas to chocolate chip cookie dough fudge made with lentils, he knows if I'm in the kitchen, I'm baking something tasty, but that there's always a small catch — it's good for him.

So last weekend was nothing new. The smell of chocolate pulled him into the kitchen. I sliced him a piece of this chocolate cake topped with creamy peanut butter frosting and he devoured it within minutes. "Thanks," he said, smiling. "For making a normal cake for once." I smiled. Then he stopped smiling and said, "What? What's in it?" I pointed to a half-chopped head of cauliflower. He was shocked and said he couldn't tell at all. WIN!

Soft, spongy, sweet, and everything you want in a chocolate cake, the cauliflower adds a moistness that's unforgettable. I know it's sounds totally weird. But if you love using cauliflower for other recipes like pizza crust and in place of oatmeal, and you LOVE cake and all things chocolate, then this recipe is a must try!