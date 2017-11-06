 Skip Nav
Horoscope
Which Workout You Should Try This Year Based on Your Zodiac Sign
Gift Guide
18 Gifts For the Girl Who Lives in Nike — All Under $50
Beginner Fitness Tips
These 10 Tips Will Make Going to the Gym Easier

Dallas Anchor Demetria Obilor's‏ Response to Body Shaming

This Is What a Dallas Anchor Did After Being Told She Was Too Big For Her Dress

Dallas traffic anchor Demetria Obilor has a huge smile on her face, even though she was a victim of body shaming.

This is the post that went up last Wednesday on Jan Shedd's Twitter page. She called out Demetria for being a "size 16/8 woman in a size 6 dress," saying "she looks ridiculous." Jan went on to say that she would no longer be watching Channel 8.

Related
This Fitness Trainer's Response to a Cellulite-Shamer Instantly Put Him in His Place

Demetria's response? She focused on the outpouring of love and support she's received after haters said she was too big or too curvy to be on TV. In a recent video posted to her Twitter account, Demetria said, "This is the way that I'm built. This is the way I was born. I'm not going anywhere, so if you don't like it, you have your options."

One important point Demetria brought up is, "You know, when you look a little different, people think it's OK to talk to you a little different." It's just not right. Demetria thanked all the people — even those she doesn't know — who came to her defense to shed light on the negativity. She said, "We don't have to put up with this. And we're not going to. We're in this together."

Join the conversation
Body PositivityHealthy LivingBody Image
Facebook
Facebook Shares 6 Insider Tips For Selling Items on Its New Marketplace
by Maggie Winterfeldt
Mark Zuckerberg's Yom Kippur Forgiveness Post 2017
2016 Election
In Yom Kippur Post, Mark Zuckerberg Seeks Forgiveness For Letting Facebook Divide the Country
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Why I Deleted My Facebook App
Facebook
The 1 Move That Made Me a Better Mom, Instantly
by Denise Stirk
Facebook Math Puzzle
Facebook
Try Solving This Math Puzzle That Is Making People Go Crazy on Facebook
by Ann-Marie Alcántara
Halloween 2017 on Facebook, Instagram, Lyft, Uber, Snapchat
Uber
The Best Halloween Features You Can Find in Your Favorite Apps Right Now
by Chelsea Hassler
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds