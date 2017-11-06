This Is What a Dallas Anchor Did After Being Told She Was Too Big For Her Dress

Dallas traffic anchor Demetria Obilor has a huge smile on her face, even though she was a victim of body shaming.

Jan is big mad. Don't be like Jan. pic.twitter.com/ytAKJHMXBy — Mother of Draggings (@fabfreshandfly) November 3, 2017

This is the post that went up last Wednesday on Jan Shedd's Twitter page. She called out Demetria for being a "size 16/8 woman in a size 6 dress," saying "she looks ridiculous." Jan went on to say that she would no longer be watching Channel 8.

Demetria's response? She focused on the outpouring of love and support she's received after haters said she was too big or too curvy to be on TV. In a recent video posted to her Twitter account, Demetria said, "This is the way that I'm built. This is the way I was born. I'm not going anywhere, so if you don't like it, you have your options."

Addressing the haters, showing love to my ppl 💗 and thank you @chancetherapper 💯 pic.twitter.com/ks2cTSuLLe — Demetria Obilor (@DemetriaObilor) November 3, 2017

One important point Demetria brought up is, "You know, when you look a little different, people think it's OK to talk to you a little different." It's just not right. Demetria thanked all the people — even those she doesn't know — who came to her defense to shed light on the negativity. She said, "We don't have to put up with this. And we're not going to. We're in this together."