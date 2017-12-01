 Skip Nav
Shine Bright This December With These Editor-Picked Health and Fitness Finds

The days are shorter (and a little darker), but the feelings are merrier and brighter — the holidays are here! And we're more than a little excited, thanks in part to these fabulous fitness finds. From Santa-spangled spandex to wintry gear that'll help you stay active outside, and all the healthy and delicious treats in between, we've gathered up our favorite products of the moment to create a list of absolute *must* haves for the month of December. Get your credit cards ready, and let the online shopping commence.

Lululemon Down For a Run Jacket II
Milkadamia Unsweetened Vanilla
Yuriyasa Jaden Pants
Burst Toothbrush
Eden's Garden Essential Oils Holiday Set
Cougar Winter Boots
DavidsTea Let It Snow
Goldsheep Vintage Santa Leggings
Because Weekend Napa & Sonoma Tee
Bolthouse Plant Milk
Free Country Women's Colix Fleece Jacket
Kodiak Cakes Power Waffles
XGuard iPhone Case and Arm Band
Live 24K Golden Fuel
GoodPop Orange N' Cream
Naked Princess Amanda Piped Pajama Set
Trader Joe's Everything but the Bagel Spice Blend
Avocado Activewear
SunButter Natural Sunflower Butter
Primal Kitchen Avocado Oil
Skout Chocolate Bar
Comvita Manuka Honey
Asics Seamless Legging
Good Hyouman Jaelynn Tights and Jessica Tank
YogaPaws Pawpad
Lean Cuisine
Lively Swim Suit
