This Is the "Fabulous" Diet That Helped Emma FINALLY Lose That Stubborn Belly Fat

Whether it's about gaining weight and being happy with the results or building a booty to perfection, Emma O'Neill is known and loved by her 214,000 Instagram followers for her honesty and thoughtful posts. Now, after being on a strict plant-based diet for the last three months, the UK-based blogger is getting real about her results and the rumor-shattering epiphany she had about protein.

In a recent post, Emma, or EmLouiseFitness to the Instaworld, shared that she completely cut out meat and almost completely cut out dairy (with those occasional chocolate indulgences, duh) back in August, and now, "I've genuinely seen the best change in my body and energy."

While she previously centered her diet entirely around protein, she's now consuming large amounts of carbohydrates, eating more than 300 grams of carbs per day (*insert bread and banana emoji*), and cutting back on protein intake, striving for around 70-90 grams per day.

"I'm saying this cos I know that carbs are still demonized in our society & protein is put on a holy pedestal for some reason," she wrote. "Protein IS important yes, but you don't need to inhale 45g in each meal. Right now I'm eating more food, lifting heavier in the gym and still actually losing fat (my tummy has always been a stubborn area for me) which I find kinda cool. Yaaaay 4 plants."

Emma vented about the heavy marketing of some protein products that we see promoted all over social media and how "everyone is screaming about protein," but she's calling BS and sticking with the balanced diet that has her feeling amazing.

The weight-loss benefits of a plant-based diet are no joke, but Emma told POPSUGAR that her favorite part about being plant-based is how much more she eats, "which is great for someone like me who likes to never stop eating." But we know what you're thinking, and yes, plants can fill you up. "Plants are less calorie-dense, so naturally you'll get to eat a ton more of them to keep full and healthy, which is fabulous!" she told us.

That is fabulous! A plant-based diet is an excellent start if you're trying to lose weight or just incorporate a little more green in your life.