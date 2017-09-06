 Skip Nav
Beginner Fitness Tips
Strength vs. Cardio — Here's How You Should Structure Your Workout
If You're Serious About Losing Weight, Follow These 5 Rules

There are definitely some weight-loss rules you can bend a little and still drop pounds. On the other hand, if you're serious about slimming down, here are five strict rules that shouldn't be broken if you want to see the number on your scale go down.

A Step-by-Step Guide to Reaching Your Goal Weight

Always Eat Breakfast
You Have to Make a Change to See a Change
Healthy Foods Don't Mean All You Can Eat
Calories in Can't Exceed Calories Out
Once the Weight Is Gone, You Can't Go Back to Your Old Ways
champagneforeveryday champagneforeveryday 2 years

I completely agree - especially healthy foods don't mean all you can eat. I see so many people making this mistake, as well as over exercising and starving themselves. Just good, basic principles to stick to!

Jill

Latest Post: Working Out and Not Seeing Results? How Overtraining Can Stall Fitness and Weightloss

Nona14855668 Nona14855668 4 years
fantastic...it is very nice........ http://1bestonly.blogspot.com/
Giasbash6260 Giasbash6260 5 years
A healthy LIFESTYLE IS FOR LIFE!! It frustrates me when people think after they lose weight they can go back to eating junky foods! Nope, sorry people!! http://gigieatscelebrities.com/2012/04/17/baby-makes-weight-loss-2/
Giasbash6260 Giasbash6260 5 years
NEAT = fidgeting, standing, pacing, tapping your toe, etc... is a small but actually quite effective way to help you burn a little extra calories too!
