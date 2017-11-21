We've Got Something Awesome For Every Runner on Your Gift List (Stocking Stuffers Included)

Perhaps you've got a lot of runners in your life . . . or there's just one special one . . . or perhaps you're a runner yourself and forwarding this to everyone you know in hopes of obtaining every item on this list (we're not judging, we're probably doing the same thing, honestly). Whatever it is, you've definitely come to the right place.

Because look, there's the new Nike Apple watch on here (and that kickass new Garmin Forerunner . . . and the new Mizuno Wave Rider 20s), but there's also a ton of inexpensive stocking-stuffer-status gifts that runners will totally love (their muscles will love it, too), so there's truly something for every runner on your gifting list. Now does anyone want to get us that 13.1 necklace? Anybody? Bueller?