A Look at the Calories in Happy Hour Cocktails and Nibbles

Just how many calories are in that mojito and mozzarella stick? Check out the chart below before heading out for your happy hour celebrations. Let's start with the drinks first and then move on to the food.

Drink Serving Size Calories Fat (grams) Sodium (milligrams) Carbs (grams)
Apple Martini 2.5 ounces 160 Zero Zero 8.5
Budweiser Beer 12 ounces 145 Zero Zero 10.6
Bud Light 12 ounces 110 Zero Zero 6.6
Chardonnay 5.1 ounces 120 Zero Zero 3.8
Cosmo Six ounces 143 Zero Two 3.6
Dark and Stormy Seven ounces 162 Zero 19 Nine
Gin and Tonic Six ounces 143 Zero 17 12.1
Long Island Iced Tea Five ounces 292 Zero 33 6.6
Mai Tai Five ounces 260 Zero Zero 17
Margarita (on the rocks with salt) 3.3 ounces 153 Zero 583 Seven
Merlot 5.1 ounces 119 Zero Zero 4.1
Mojito Eight ounces 122 Zero Zero Seven
Mudslide Five ounces 350 8.6 Zero 41.8
Piña Colada 4.5 ounces 245 2.7 Eight 32
Rum and Coke 12 ounces 369 Zero 65 26
Sangria Eight ounces 155 Zero 26.5 21
Sea Breeze Five ounces 144 Zero Nine 11.8
Sex on the Beach Six ounces 190 Zero Two 18.3
Strawberry Daiquiri 10 ounces 230 Zero Five 56
Cape Cod (vodka and cranberry) 5.5 ounces 117 Zero Zero 17
Vodka Tonic 7.5 ounces 175 Zero Zero 16
White Russian Six ounces 374 16 35 12
Low in Sugar and Light in Calories, This May Be the Perfect Cocktail

Here's the nutritional info for the munchies that go along with your beverage.

Appetizer Serving Size Calories Fat (grams) Sodium (milligrams) Carbs (grams)
Bruschetta One-ounce slice 158 Eight Zero 18
Fried Calamari One cup 300 13 Zero 17
Chicken Wings Three wings 477 32.1 471 16.2
Chicken Quesadilla 1/4 of a whole 535 33.3 869 32
Chips and Salsa 14 chips with three tablespoons salsa 97 4.1 222 10.5
Flatbread Pizza 1/4 of the pizza 150 Five 350 18.5
Steak-Cut French Fries 10 fries 281 15 170 33
Hummus and Carrots Two tablespoons hummus and 10 baby carrots 105 6.1 198 12.2
Mozzarella Sticks Three pieces 330 18 780 21
Loaded Nachos Six to eight chips 569 30.7 1800 55.8
Onion Rings Eight pieces 276 15.5 430 31.3
Peanuts One ounce 166 14.1 230 6.1
Potato Skins (with bacon and cheddar) Two pieces 150 Nine 300 11
Spinach and Artichoke Dip With Chips 1/4 order 310 19 470 27
Sweet Potato Fries Three ounces (about 15 fries) 120 Three 180 22
Cheese Plate One ounce cheddar and 15 grapes 164 9.4 176 13.7
