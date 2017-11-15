Happy Hour Calories
A Look at the Calories in Happy Hour Cocktails and Nibbles
Just how many calories are in that mojito and mozzarella stick? Check out the chart below before heading out for your happy hour celebrations. Let's start with the drinks first and then move on to the food.
|Drink
|Serving Size
|Calories
|Fat (grams)
|Sodium (milligrams)
|Carbs (grams)
|Apple Martini
|2.5 ounces
|160
|Zero
|Zero
|8.5
|Budweiser Beer
|12 ounces
|145
|Zero
|Zero
|10.6
|Bud Light
|12 ounces
|110
|Zero
|Zero
|6.6
|Chardonnay
|5.1 ounces
|120
|Zero
|Zero
|3.8
|Cosmo
|Six ounces
|143
|Zero
|Two
|3.6
|Dark and Stormy
|Seven ounces
|162
|Zero
|19
|Nine
|Gin and Tonic
|Six ounces
|143
|Zero
|17
|12.1
|Long Island Iced Tea
|Five ounces
|292
|Zero
|33
|6.6
|Mai Tai
|Five ounces
|260
|Zero
|Zero
|17
|Margarita (on the rocks with salt)
|3.3 ounces
|153
|Zero
|583
|Seven
|Merlot
|5.1 ounces
|119
|Zero
|Zero
|4.1
|Mojito
|Eight ounces
|122
|Zero
|Zero
|Seven
|Mudslide
|Five ounces
|350
|8.6
|Zero
|41.8
|Piña Colada
|4.5 ounces
|245
|2.7
|Eight
|32
|Rum and Coke
|12 ounces
|369
|Zero
|65
|26
|Sangria
|Eight ounces
|155
|Zero
|26.5
|21
|Sea Breeze
|Five ounces
|144
|Zero
|Nine
|11.8
|Sex on the Beach
|Six ounces
|190
|Zero
|Two
|18.3
|Strawberry Daiquiri
|10 ounces
|230
|Zero
|Five
|56
|Cape Cod (vodka and cranberry)
|5.5 ounces
|117
|Zero
|Zero
|17
|Vodka Tonic
|7.5 ounces
|175
|Zero
|Zero
|16
|White Russian
|Six ounces
|374
|16
|35
|12
Here's the nutritional info for the munchies that go along with your beverage.
|Appetizer
|Serving Size
|Calories
|Fat (grams)
|Sodium (milligrams)
|Carbs (grams)
|Bruschetta
|One-ounce slice
|158
|Eight
|Zero
|18
|Fried Calamari
|One cup
|300
|13
|Zero
|17
|Chicken Wings
|Three wings
|477
|32.1
|471
|16.2
|Chicken Quesadilla
|1/4 of a whole
|535
|33.3
|869
|32
|Chips and Salsa
|14 chips with three tablespoons salsa
|97
|4.1
|222
|10.5
|Flatbread Pizza
|1/4 of the pizza
|150
|Five
|350
|18.5
|Steak-Cut French Fries
|10 fries
|281
|15
|170
|33
|Hummus and Carrots
|Two tablespoons hummus and 10 baby carrots
|105
|6.1
|198
|12.2
|Mozzarella Sticks
|Three pieces
|330
|18
|780
|21
|Loaded Nachos
|Six to eight chips
|569
|30.7
|1800
|55.8
|Onion Rings
|Eight pieces
|276
|15.5
|430
|31.3
|Peanuts
|One ounce
|166
|14.1
|230
|6.1
|Potato Skins (with bacon and cheddar)
|Two pieces
|150
|Nine
|300
|11
|Spinach and Artichoke Dip With Chips
|1/4 order
|310
|19
|470
|27
|Sweet Potato Fries
|Three ounces (about 15 fries)
|120
|Three
|180
|22
|Cheese Plate
|One ounce cheddar and 15 grapes
|164
|9.4
|176
|13.7
