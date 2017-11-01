 Skip Nav
Trader Joe's
16 Ready-to-Eat Whole30 Snacks From Trader Joe's
15 Crazy-Good (and Healthy) Avocado Recipes to Make on the Regular

Fact: everything is better with avocado. Salads, desserts, smoothies, sandwiches — you name it, it needs some avo. This superfood is rich in monounsaturated fat (specifically oleic acid), helps lower cholesterol, and is totally versatile. Whether you use it as a sauce, a dressing, or a topping, you're guaranteed stomach satisfaction when it's involved.

Cod Fish Ceviche
Black Bean, Corn, and Avocado Summer Salad
Detox Avocado Smoothie
Spicy Avocado Zucchini Noodles With Grilled Shrimp and Charred Corn Salsa
Green Goddess Dip and Dressing
Healthy Breakfast Burrito With Chipotle Yogurt
Creamy Avocado Pasta
Mexican Grilled Salmon Salad With Avocado Greek Yogurt Ranch Dressing
Guacamole Chickpea Salad With Cilantro-Avocado Dressing
Chocolate Avocado Brownies
Carrot Cauliflower Rice Salad With Avocado Cream Dressing
Portobello Steaks With Avocado Chimichurri
Baked Salmon Meatballs With Creamy Avocado Sauce
Vegan Avocado Chocolate Cupcakes
Kale Salad With Steak and Avocado
