17 Healthy Recipes That Prove Pumpkin Pie For Breakfast Is a Great Idea

Let's stop pretending like we're actually going to wait until October to eat all things pumpkin and just get on with it now! While we're at it, let's also forget this silly notion that pumpkin is best served as dessert in pie form. These healthy recipes prove that pumpkin was made to be eaten for breakfast. From energizing smoothie bowls to piping-hot oatmeal, get excited.

Pumpkin Pie Avocado Pudding
Pumpkin Pie Chia Pudding
Pumpkin Spice Protein Smoothie
Pumpkin Pie Pancakes
Vegan Pumpkin Spice Latter
Pumpkin Smoothie Bowl
Slow-Cooker Pumpkin Steel-Cut Oats
Paleo Pumpkin Muffins
Pumpkin and Quinoa Parfait
Vegan Pumpkin Pie Spice Coffee Creamer
Pumpkin Gingerbread Granola
Pumpkin Spinach Banana Smoothie
Oatmeal Pumpkin Spice Bread
Pumpkin Pie Smoothie
Quinoa Pumpkin Muffins
Pumpkin Chai Protein Smoothie
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffins
