Want a Flat Belly? This Smoothie Will Help Get You There
Anna Kaiser
The Secret to Losing Fat and Toning Your Backside
Beginner Fitness Tips
I Gave Up These 6 Things to Be Truly Healthy For Life

Healthy Recipe: Oatmeal, Dark Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Muffins

These Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffins Are Healthy Enough For Breakfast

They look like dessert, right? But these mildly sweet pumpkin oatmeal muffins make for a healthy and surprisingly filling breakfast. Grab two for a 400-calorie meal that offers 10.2 grams of protein and almost five grams of fiber.


Bake-Ahead Pumpkin Protein Breakfast Bars

At 11 grams of sugar, you'll satisfy your sweet tooth without that horrible sugar crash you'd get from a store-bought donut or scone. Bake up a batch and breakfast will be done all week long.

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffins

Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffins

Ingredients

  1. 1 1/2 cups whole-wheat flour
  2. 1 1/2 cups old-fashioned oats
  3. 3/4 cup brown sugar
  4. 1 teaspoon baking powder
  5. 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
  6. 1 teaspoon cinnamon
  7. 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
  8. 1/4 teaspoon allspice
  9. 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
  10. 1 1/2 cups canned pumpkin
  11. 3 tablespoons canola oil
  12. 1/4 cup low-fat milk
  13. One large egg
  14. One large egg white
  15. 1/2 cup dark chocolate chips (optional)
  16. 1/2 cup chopped walnuts (optional)

Directions

  1. Preheat oven to 375ºF, and line muffin tin with cupcake wrappers.
  2. Whisk dry ingredients and spices together in a large bowl.
  3. Add pumpkin, oil, milk, egg, and egg white to a medium-size bowl, and mix thoroughly. Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients, and mix well. Stir in chocolate chips and walnuts.
  4. Fill muffin tins evenly, and bake for 15 to 18 minutes.

Makes 14 muffins.

Breakfast/Brunch
14 muffins
30 min

204

Source: Calorie Count
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Jenny Sugar
Healthy DessertsHealthy RecipesPumpkinsHealthy Living
Truman15368191 Truman15368191 3 years
I decided to try making these gluten, egg and dairy (I kept the chocolate chips :) free. They're great! I used chia seeds for the egg replacer.
Christine15077303 Christine15077303 3 years
I have made these muffins about 300x's now (okay, maybe not, but I've been known to make them several times in a week!). I double (and sometimes even more than double) the spices (otherwise they're a little bland). Tasty, filling, and pretty healthy as far as muffins go ;) Thanks for sharing!
Susan14842727 Susan14842727 4 years
Before I even try a recipe I pay attention to the carbohydrates because I am a diabetic. This says it has 33g of carbs. For someone that needs to watch their carbs or if you want to watch your carbs this is too much. I mean you can eat this muffin but don't eat anything else because you should keep your carbs down as well as your fat. This muffin is 35% fat. Well you know in order to loose weight your fat intake for the day should be anywhere from 25- 35% fat intake a day. There is nothing healthy about this muffin.
IlonaJ IlonaJ 5 years
THese turned out quite well. I REALLY enjoyed them and will definitely make them again.\u00a0
agoraphobia agoraphobia 5 years
made these, they did not turn out. not a lot of flavor at all and it was very bland.
robynhannah robynhannah 7 years
These look ultra festive and super yummy! I'm gonna give them a shot with a couple little vegan-friendly, extra-healthy modifications... swapping out the brown sugar for amber agave nectar (less refined and no sugar spike), coconut oil for the canola (a heart-healthy metabolism boosting fat), almond milk, vegan choc chips, and tofu for eggs (thanks snapperdoodle!)... Am I pushing it if a add some ground flax for an Omega boost?
jessvogel85 jessvogel85 7 years
Made these this past weekend and they are delish!
TammyO TammyO 7 years
So I made them and I like them and of course my kids were not impressed. They were too hearty for them and not "cake-like" enough like the usual crap muffins that my husband brings into the house. So I guess I'm stuck eating all the muffins myself. :D
TADOW TADOW 7 years
thanks for the vegan tips snapperdoodle, I will be trying this very soon, going under the recipe bookmark :)
Acid-Pops Acid-Pops 7 years
@Anon (#5): A vegan version should of these turn out fine. I have used Ener-G Egg Replacer to make vegan muffin recipes before and they turned out very nice indeed :-)
chivasinstead chivasinstead 7 years
Gave these a whirl tonight. The recipe was very easy and made 13 moist muffins. However, I only used half as much chocolate as described - I'm guessing/hoping that's why they turned out a little bland? I think I'd prefer the original recipe 's raisins to the chocolate.
DivaDivine DivaDivine 7 years
Thank you for finally adding nutritional info to your recipes. Looks divine!
snapperdoodle snapperdoodle 7 years
I baked these last night, and they're great! I substituted 1/2 cup of silken soft tofu for the eggs and soy milk for the milk, and they still turned out perfectly! I'd recommend getting those little aluminum cupcake liners, as this recipe makes 14 muffins. I just took two extra liners, put them in a small cake pan, and they baked up fine.
petites-mains petites-mains 7 years
I love carrots n' cake!
vanillabean vanillabean 7 years
Looks delish!
snapperdoodle snapperdoodle 7 years
If you want to use fresh pumpkin, you can't use the kind of pumpkin that you buy for carving. You must use "pie pumpkins", which are usually smaller.
chloe-bella chloe-bella 7 years
These sound amazing!!! I'm not much of a cook, but I'm going to try this. Thanks Fit!
La-Tua-Cantante La-Tua-Cantante 7 years
Those look so good! I love pumpkin - definitely going to make these!
Fitness Fitness 7 years
The nutritional information includes the walnuts and chocolate chips. And I do not know how to use fresh pumpkin instead of canned, but I think you need to roast it. Also, to make these vegan I would try whatever you normally use as egg substitute but am not sure how they will turn out.
