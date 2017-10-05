Healthy Recipe: Oatmeal, Dark Chocolate Chip Pumpkin Muffins
These Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffins Are Healthy Enough For Breakfast
They look like dessert, right? But these mildly sweet pumpkin oatmeal muffins make for a healthy and surprisingly filling breakfast. Grab two for a 400-calorie meal that offers 10.2 grams of protein and almost five grams of fiber.
At 11 grams of sugar, you'll satisfy your sweet tooth without that horrible sugar crash you'd get from a store-bought donut or scone. Bake up a batch and breakfast will be done all week long.
Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffins
Inspired by Carrots 'N' Cake and About: Low Fat Cooking
Ingredients
- 1 1/2 cups whole-wheat flour
- 1 1/2 cups old-fashioned oats
- 3/4 cup brown sugar
- 1 teaspoon baking powder
- 1/2 teaspoon baking soda
- 1 teaspoon cinnamon
- 1/2 teaspoon ground ginger
- 1/4 teaspoon allspice
- 1/4 teaspoon ground nutmeg
- 1 1/2 cups canned pumpkin
- 3 tablespoons canola oil
- 1/4 cup low-fat milk
- One large egg
- One large egg white
- 1/2 cup dark chocolate chips (optional)
- 1/2 cup chopped walnuts (optional)
Directions
- Preheat oven to 375ºF, and line muffin tin with cupcake wrappers.
- Whisk dry ingredients and spices together in a large bowl.
- Add pumpkin, oil, milk, egg, and egg white to a medium-size bowl, and mix thoroughly. Add wet ingredients to dry ingredients, and mix well. Stir in chocolate chips and walnuts.
- Fill muffin tins evenly, and bake for 15 to 18 minutes.
Makes 14 muffins.
Information
- Category
- Breakfast/Brunch
- Yield
- 14 muffins
- Cook Time
- 30 min
Nutrition
- Calories per serving
- 204
Source: Calorie Count
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Jenny Sugar