These Pumpkin Chocolate Chip Muffins Are Healthy Enough For Breakfast

They look like dessert, right? But these mildly sweet pumpkin oatmeal muffins make for a healthy and surprisingly filling breakfast. Grab two for a 400-calorie meal that offers 10.2 grams of protein and almost five grams of fiber.





At 11 grams of sugar, you'll satisfy your sweet tooth without that horrible sugar crash you'd get from a store-bought donut or scone. Bake up a batch and breakfast will be done all week long.