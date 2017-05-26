 Skip Nav
Summer Box is Here
Shop Must Have!
Did you know we have a UK site?
Did you know we have a Australia site?
Did you know we have a France site?
Did you know we have a Deutschland site?
Did you know we have a Middle East site?
Did you know we have a الشرق الأوسط site?
x
7 Tips to Getting A Flatter, Tighter Tummy
Healthy Eating Tips
If You Love Oatmeal, You Need to Know This Trick
Hangovers
I Got Hammered to Try These Hangover-Prevention Vitamins, So You Don't Have To
DOMS
Should You Exercise When You Are Sore?

How Do I Get a Flat Stomach

7 Tips to Getting A Flatter, Tighter Tummy

With our agendas compiling more and more plans that involve swimwear, many of us are trying to tighten up our waistline for an added confidence boost when we hit the beach or the pool. And then again, some of us just want a flatter belly, regardless of season! It's a reasonable and totally attainable goal to have, so let's break down a few ways to get there, feel confident, and love our bodies even more when we strip down to a swimsuit.

Related
You're Working Your Butt Off but You Can't See Your Abs — "Y Tho"

  1. Strength Train: It's scientifically proven that lifting weights can help eliminate fat overall, which in turn can result in a slimmer tummy and more trim waistline. Nicole Aurigemma, physiologist and PhD, told POPSUGAR that fat oxidation and fat loss happen quickly, "even after just one gym session."
  2. HIIT It: Studies have shown that interval training can lead to more fat loss, specifically in the belly region. This comes down to the afterburn effect — HIIT workouts trigger your body to burn calories even when the workout is over. Whether you're running, doing a circuit workout, or on the Spin bike, make sure you're playing with high intensity and low intensity intervals.
  3. De-stress: Stress increases cortisol, and higher cortisol levels can cause your body to retain belly fat.
  4. Don't Skip Your Cooldown: in addition to stress, exercise can increase your cortisol levels. By properly cooling down after your workout, trainer Caroline Jordan told POPSUGAR excess cortisol will decrease; so leave the gym a few minutes later, knowing that you're not fighting against your weight-loss goals.
  5. Eat Right: You can't work off a bad diet — and you've heard it sooo many times: abs are made in the kitchen. One suggestion is to create a caloric deficit to lower your body fat percentage overall — but make sure you're eating healthy, nutritious calories! Not all calories are created equal — avoid processed foods and try to opt for whole, natural foods.
  6. Go For Belly-Fat-Fighting Foods: Speaking of which, you can strategically add belly-fat fighting foods like blueberries, pineapple, and papaya — even oatmeal and salmon! — to your diet.
  7. Just Own It: You don't need to change anything about your body. While these tips are great for living healthier, there's absolutely nothing wrong with carrying a little extra weight around your midsection. Own your "Belly Jelly" and live your best life.
Image Source: POPSUGAR Photography / Maria del Rio
Join the conversation
Popsugar InterviewsDiet TipsBelly FatWeight Loss
Around The Web
Join The Conversation
Beauty News
10 Underrated Beauty Brands You Need to Finally Try in 2017
by Emily Orofino
How to Reduce Belly Fat
Diet Tips
3 Things to Help You Have a Tighter and More Toned Tummy
by Jenny Sugar
Lose Belly Fat With Intervals
Interval Training
The Secret to Losing Belly Fat
by Jenny Sugar
Weight Loss Tips
The Top 25 Reasons You Aren't Losing Weight
by Lizzie Fuhr
Before-and-After Weight Loss Using Lose It App
Before and After Weight Loss
How 1 Simple Facebook Photo Motivated This Woman to Lose 80+ Pounds
by Hedy Phillips
What Is Beauty Sleep?
Beauty News
It's Official: Scientific Studies Say Lack of Beauty Sleep Makes You Unattractive
by Emily Orofino
Are Fitness Trackers Accurate at Counting Calories?
Health News
by Victoria Messina
How to Make Hair Grow Stronger
Beauty Tips
3 Ways You've Been Sabotaging Your Hair's Health Without Realizing It
by Emily Orofino
How to Save Breakfast Calories
Calorie Breakdowns
Make These 11 Changes at Breakfast to Save Calories and Lose Weight
by Jenny Sugar
Best Strappy Sports Bras
workout clothes
by Rebecca Brown
CrossFit Tips For Losing Belly Fat
CrossFit
A CrossFit Coach Says This Is the Best Way to Lose Belly Fat
by Jenny Sugar
BBG Before and After Healthy Weight Gain
Body Positivity
by Dominique Astorino
From Our Partners
Latest Fitness
We're Hiring! Write For Us About Us Advertising Contact FAQ Archives
Power Your Happy POPSUGAR Must Have POPSUGAR Insights
Terms Privacy Policy
©2017 PopSugar • POPSUGAR Living • POPSUGAR Fitness
All the Latest From Ryan Reynolds