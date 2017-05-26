7 Tips to Getting A Flatter, Tighter Tummy

With our agendas compiling more and more plans that involve swimwear, many of us are trying to tighten up our waistline for an added confidence boost when we hit the beach or the pool. And then again, some of us just want a flatter belly, regardless of season! It's a reasonable and totally attainable goal to have, so let's break down a few ways to get there, feel confident, and love our bodies even more when we strip down to a swimsuit.